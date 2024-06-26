Television

Uorfi Javed Defends 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Armaan Malik And His Wives: If They Are Happy, Who Are We To Judge?

Uorfi Javed has spoken up in defense of Armaan Malik and his wives - Payal and Kritika. Her response comes after the show was called out for promoting polygamy by inviting Malik.

UorfiJaved, Armaan Malik with Payal and Kritika on 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Photo: Instagram
As Anil Kapoor hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ kickstarted, the controversial reality show has already started making headlines. The show has roped in an interesting lineup of celebrities this season. However, if there is one contestant who has been grabbing eyeballs since the premiere, it is Armaan Malik who chose to participate in the show with his two wives – Payal and Kritika. His participation in the show has sparked controversy and now, Uorfi Javed has spoken up in their favour.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Uorfi Javed shared a picture of Armaan Malik, Payal, and Kritika. She penned a note where she spoke in their defense. She mentioned that she has known them for a long and if they are happy in their relationship then people should not raise their fingers at them. She wrote, “I have known the family for quite some time, and I can vouch they are the nicest people I’ve ever met! If the three of them are happy, who are we to judge? The concept of polygamy has existed for long, it’s even popular till date in some religions. If the three of them are okay, we are no one to comment!”

Uorfi Javed on Armaan Malik
Uorfi Javed on Armaan Malik Photo: Instagram
YouTuber Armaan Malik and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ have courted controversy. The show is being called out for promoting polygamous marriages by allowing Malik to participate in the show with his wives. Javed’s comments come after actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) and called out the show for inviting Malik. She wrote, “Bigg Boss, what has happened to you? Kya itne bure din chal rahe hai aapke that you find polygamy entertaining? What were you thinking when you introduced such contestants? This show is watched by people from children to the elderly. What do you want to teach the new generation? That they can have 2-3-4 marriages?”

Armaan Malik, Payal and Kritika Malik have four children. He rose to fame with his YouTube vlogs.

