Taking to her Instagram Stories, Uorfi Javed shared a picture of Armaan Malik, Payal, and Kritika. She penned a note where she spoke in their defense. She mentioned that she has known them for a long and if they are happy in their relationship then people should not raise their fingers at them. She wrote, “I have known the family for quite some time, and I can vouch they are the nicest people I’ve ever met! If the three of them are happy, who are we to judge? The concept of polygamy has existed for long, it’s even popular till date in some religions. If the three of them are okay, we are no one to comment!”