Uorfi Javed Recalls How She Was Treated Badly On TV Sets: If You Are Not A Lead Actor, It’s Very Difficult

Uorfi Javed mentioned that she would never work in a TV show again after she was treated badly on sets.

Uorfi Javed
Uorfi Javed Photo: Instagram
Social media influencer Uorfi Javed is mostly known for her bizarre fashion choices, but do you know she kicked off her career in the entertainment industry as a TV actor? Well, yes. She first rose to fame after she took part in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ but was evicted in just one week.

Recently, when she was asked if she would act for TV again, the actress replied with a no. She further revealed how she had an unpleasant experience in the TV industry, and had to work in terrible working conditions. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Uorfi talked about her experience, which was “not good at all”. She said, “If you are not a lead actor, then it is very difficult. They don’t treat you nicely at all. on some sets, they behave very badly. Kutton ki tarah treat karte hain (They treat you like animals). Some production houses are terrible.”

The actor further shared how some showmakers don’t pay on time, and if and when they pay, they would heavily deduct the amount from what was promised. “I was in a very bad state working in TV. I was anyway playing a side character. They made me cry a lot,” she said. 

Uorfi Javed
Uorfi Javed Photo: Instagram
Uorfi also asserted how she would also now stay away from shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ as well. “I don’t think I will go to Bigg Boss now. It was a very fruitful opportunity. I am very grateful to the makers and I am very grateful that I got that opportunity because everything started after that but I don’t think I can do it again,” she said.

Not just Uorfi, actress Sunita Rajwar too recently talked about the working conditions in television, and stated how only lead actors are pampered. “Others like us, we will have a small dingy room. They will make 3-4 people sit. The roof is falling down. No clean bathroom. Your bedsheet will be dirty. Seeing all this, I always felt so bad,” she had told Brut India.

