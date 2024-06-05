Uorfi Javed Recalls How She Was Treated Badly On TV Sets: If You Are Not A Lead Actor, It’s Very Difficult

Recently, when she was asked if she would act for TV again, the actress replied with a no. She further revealed how she had an unpleasant experience in the TV industry, and had to work in terrible working conditions. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Uorfi talked about her experience, which was “not good at all”. She said, “If you are not a lead actor, then it is very difficult. They don’t treat you nicely at all. on some sets, they behave very badly. Kutton ki tarah treat karte hain (They treat you like animals). Some production houses are terrible.”