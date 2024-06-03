Uorfi Javed often makes headlines with her sartorial choices. However, the popular actor and social media personality left her fans concerned when she shared a selfie recently. She shared a selfie with a swollen face and penned a candid caption. In the caption, the actor talked about her health and revealed that she has been getting fillers on her face since she was 18.
Taking to her Instagram, Uorfi Javed shared a series of pictures that showed her swollen face. Sharing those pictures, she wrote that her face is swollen because of her allergies and not the fillers. The pictures showed her swollen eyes, cheeks, and lips. “I’ve been getting so many remarks with my face that I’ve gone overboard with my fillers! I have major major allergies; my face is swollen most of the time. I wake up like this every second day, and my face is always swollen. I’m always in extreme discomfort. Fillers nahi hai guys, allergies hai,” wrote Javed.
Take a look at the post shared by Uorfi Javed here.
Javed mentioned that she faces discomfort because of her swollen face. She told her fans that she is currently on immunotherapy. She added, “Immunotherapy chalu hai but if you next see me with a swollen face just know I’m going through one of those bad allergy days, I’ve not gotten anything done except of course my usual fillers and Botox which I’ve been getting since I was 18. If you see my face swollen, don’t advise me not to get more fillers just sympathize and move on.”
The post has fetched over 60K likes. Fans took to the comments to praise her for being honest on social media. One fan said, “She's the most honest person I've ever seen on media. No doubt.” A second fan wrote, “Get well soon, babe.” A third fan mentioned, “What happened to the Mischief Maker Urfi!!”
On the work front, Javed was last seen in Dibakar Banerjee-Ektaa Kapoor’s ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.’ She will be next seen in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar.’