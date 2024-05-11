Uorfi Javed Opens Up To ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’ Contestants: I’ll Do What I Want, As I Please

Uorfi said: ”Yeh jo mischief maker hai kabhi aapko disappoint kar deti hai, kabhi kabhi khush kar deti hai, but maine theka nahi liya hai kisi bhi cheez ka so mujhe jo karna hai woh karungi aur aise twist aur bhi aate rahenge, kab kaise kya woh main hi decide karungi aur main hi batatungi (The mischief maker sometimes disappoints you or makes you happy. But, I’ve not taken the onus of anything. I’ll do what I want. You guys shall await such twists. When the twists will happen and how they will unfold, I will decide).”