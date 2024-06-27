Ever since its premiere last week, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has been creating enough drama to keep the audience hooked on this controversial reality show. The show upped the ante when it was announced that a mid-week elimination was going to take place. After the due process, boxer Neeraj Goyat became the first contestant to be eliminated from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3.’
The mid-week elimination process began when Bigg Boss asked the contestants to choose between Neeraj Goyat and Shivani Kumari to evict from the show. Kumari received nine votes from the house, but things took a dramatic turn when Bigg Boss announced that Goyat would be evicted as the audience had voted him out.
His eviction left many contestants feeling emotional. However, his fans on social media are calling his eviction unfair. After the eviction, he took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to thank his fans for supporting him in the journey. He wrote, “I’ve always worn my heart on my sleeve, and I did exactly that in #BBOTT3 as well. Thank you so much for all the love you have given me in a matter of just 3 days. I am so touched #NeerajGoyat #BiggBoss #BiggBossOTT3.”
Goyat also took to his Instagram where he shared a reel and talked about his ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ journey. He said, “I lived in the house like I would live outside, I tried to spread happiness. I did not pick up fights, because I believed there is more power in love. If I had been given more chances, I would have shown how to win this show with love and dignity, but I was ousted giving the reason that the audience didn’t vote. However, ever since I am out, I have been seeing immense love pouring in, life has its ups and downs, but you’ll keep supporting me.”
Neeraj Goyat is a three-time WBC Asia title holder.