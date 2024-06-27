Television

'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations

Neeraj Goyat is the first contestant to be eliminated from 'Bigg Boss OTT 3.' He took to his social media to express his gratitude.

Instagram
Boxer Neeraj Goyat Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ever since its premiere last week, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has been creating enough drama to keep the audience hooked on this controversial reality show. The show upped the ante when it was announced that a mid-week elimination was going to take place. After the due process, boxer Neeraj Goyat became the first contestant to be eliminated from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3.’

The mid-week elimination process began when Bigg Boss asked the contestants to choose between Neeraj Goyat and Shivani Kumari to evict from the show. Kumari received nine votes from the house, but things took a dramatic turn when Bigg Boss announced that Goyat would be evicted as the audience had voted him out.

His eviction left many contestants feeling emotional. However, his fans on social media are calling his eviction unfair. After the eviction, he took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to thank his fans for supporting him in the journey. He wrote, “I’ve always worn my heart on my sleeve, and I did exactly that in #BBOTT3 as well. Thank you so much for all the love you have given me in a matter of just 3 days. I am so touched #NeerajGoyat #BiggBoss #BiggBossOTT3.”

Goyat also took to his Instagram where he shared a reel and talked about his ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ journey. He said, “I lived in the house like I would live outside, I tried to spread happiness. I did not pick up fights, because I believed there is more power in love. If I had been given more chances, I would have shown how to win this show with love and dignity, but I was ousted giving the reason that the audience didn’t vote. However, ever since I am out, I have been seeing immense love pouring in, life has its ups and downs, but you’ll keep supporting me.”

Neeraj Goyat is a three-time WBC Asia title holder.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Fresh Petition Filed On NEET-UG In Supreme Court; President Murmu Addresses Parliament
  2. UltraTech Cement To Acquire 23 Pc In India Cements For Around Rs 1,885 Cr
  3. Chhattisgarh Armed Force Jawan Shoots Self, Critically Injured
  4. Explained | Role Of Deputy Speaker In Lok Sabha As Opposition India Bloc Seeks The Position
  5. Woman Killed, 8 Injured In Clash Over Land In Odisha's Kendrapara
Entertainment News
  1. Veteran Sage Character Actor Bill Cobbs Dies At 90, Breathes His Last In California
  2. Darshan Case: Pavithra Gowda Seen Wearing Make-Up In Custody; Cop Gets Notice
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  4. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
Sports News
  1. VEN 1-0 MEX, Copa America 2024: Rondon's Penalty Powers Venezuela Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. RSA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: South Africa Overcome History Of Near Misses
  3. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024; South Africa Book Their Place In T20 World Cup Final
  4. ECU 3-1 JAM, Copa America 2024: Youngster Paez Leads Ecuador To First Copa Win In Eight Years - In Pics
  5. AFG Vs RSA, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: England Great Blames India For Rashid Khan & Co's Loss
World News
  1. In The Searing Heat Of The Gaza Summer, Palestinians Are Surrounded By Sewage And Garbage
  2. Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore At Casino
  3. North Korea Says It Tested A New Multiwarhead Missile. South Korea Says It's Covering Up A Failure
  4. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  5. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
  2. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  3. Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details
  4. Kejriwal In CBI Custody: Bhagavad Gita, Home-Cooked Food Allowed; Can Meet Wife Sunita And Lawyers Everyday | Details
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  6. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  7. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024; South Africa Book Their Place In T20 World Cup Final
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Fresh Petition Filed On NEET-UG In Supreme Court; President Murmu Addresses Parliament