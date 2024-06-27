Goyat also took to his Instagram where he shared a reel and talked about his ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ journey. He said, “I lived in the house like I would live outside, I tried to spread happiness. I did not pick up fights, because I believed there is more power in love. If I had been given more chances, I would have shown how to win this show with love and dignity, but I was ousted giving the reason that the audience didn’t vote. However, ever since I am out, I have been seeing immense love pouring in, life has its ups and downs, but you’ll keep supporting me.”