Ranvir Shorey is slowly emerging as one of the strongest contenders in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3.’ The actor is making waves in the show by interacting with several other strong contestants and trying to establish his footing in the infamous ‘Bigg Boss’ house. On the show's recent episode, Shorey opened up about the dynamics he shares with his ex-wife, Konkona Sen Sharma, with whom he shares a son.
Speaking to Armaan Malik, Ranvir Shorey opened up about the dynamics he shares with his ex-wife and child. The actor mentioned that he co-parents his son with Konkona Sen Sharma. He also revealed that he lives alone in his house and his son spends time equally with his father and mother. He said, “Ghar par toh akela main hi hoon, matlab mera beta aadha time mere saath hota hai… Aadha time apni maa ke saath aur aadha time mere saath. Matlab bacche ke liye jo hota hai utna hi. (I am by myself at home, where my son stays with me half of the time. Half of the time with his mother and the rest with me. It happens as much as required for the child)”
In the same conversation, Shorey mentioned that he is quite content with his work. He stated that he is not looking forward to a romantic relationship as he believes he is not ready for it now.
Shorey had married Sharma in 2010. They had been dating for quite some time. They welcomed their son, Haroon, in 2011. However, they split after five years of marriage. The couple continues to co-parent their child together. On the work front, Shorey was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’. He will be next seen in ‘Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra’ which is set to release on July 12.