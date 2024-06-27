Speaking to Armaan Malik, Ranvir Shorey opened up about the dynamics he shares with his ex-wife and child. The actor mentioned that he co-parents his son with Konkona Sen Sharma. He also revealed that he lives alone in his house and his son spends time equally with his father and mother. He said, “Ghar par toh akela main hi hoon, matlab mera beta aadha time mere saath hota hai… Aadha time apni maa ke saath aur aadha time mere saath. Matlab bacche ke liye jo hota hai utna hi. (I am by myself at home, where my son stays with me half of the time. Half of the time with his mother and the rest with me. It happens as much as required for the child)”