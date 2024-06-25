Art & Entertainment

'Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra' Trailer Review: Ranvir Shorey Is A Lawyer Trying To Expose The Truth Behind The Train Burning Case

'Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra' stars Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Joshi in key roles. The hard-hitting drama is all set to hit the screens on July 12.

Instagram
'Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra' Trailer Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Ranvir Shorey starrer 'Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra' trailer was unveiled today, June 25. The social drama is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning case in Gujarat, India, which later led to the Gujarat riots in 2002. Ranvir Shorey, who is currently on 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', is playing a lawyer in the hard-hitting film. It also stars Manoj Joshi who also plays a lawyer. The film is produced under the banner of Om Trinetra Films and Artverse Studios and directed by M.K. Shivaaksh. 'Godhra' is all set to hit the screens on July 12.

Apart from Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Joshi, 'Godhra' also stars Hitu Kanodia, Denisha Ghumra, Akshita Namdev, M.K. Shivaaksh, Rajeev Surti, Ganesh Yadav , Makrand Shukla, Swati Verma, Gulshan Pandey, Avyan Alpesh Mehta , and CA Rudra among others.

The trailer starts with the announcement in a railway station that Sabarmati Express is arriving at platform no. 1. The train is arriving from Muzaffarpur to Ahmedabad. Then it shows us the scenes of the burning train and passengers. It shows Ranvir as a lawyer fighting the case saying, ''Sabarmati train ko jalaya nahi gaya, unko jalne diya gaya''. Then a woman tells reporters, ''Haazaron logon ka murder, gang rapes, ye sazish nahin hain toh aur kya hain''. It again shows Ranvir's character saying, ''Ye prasasan sirf ek kahani bana raha hain, apni geir zimmedariyon ko cover karne ke liye sir''.

Watch the trailer of 'Godhra' here.

'Godhra' revolves around the tragic events of the Sabarmati Express that reportedly conflagrated 59 people, including women and children. Nanavati Mehta Commission, was constituted to investigate the Godhra incident.

Ranvir seems to be delivering a power packed performance in the film and so as veteran actor Manoj Joshi. It would be interesting to see both in the courtroom putting their opinions on the case. Why was only Sabarmati train attacked? What is the truth behind the attack? Was it an accident or a conspiracy? Well, 'Godhra' aims to expose the truth.

