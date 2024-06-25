'Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra' Trailer Review: Ranvir Shorey Is A Lawyer Trying To Expose The Truth Behind The Train Burning Case

Actor Ranvir Shorey starrer 'Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra' trailer was unveiled today, June 25. The social drama is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning case in Gujarat, India, which later led to the Gujarat riots in 2002. Ranvir Shorey, who is currently on 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', is playing a lawyer in the hard-hitting film. It also stars Manoj Joshi who also plays a lawyer. The film is produced under the banner of Om Trinetra Films and Artverse Studios and directed by M.K. Shivaaksh. 'Godhra' is all set to hit the screens on July 12.