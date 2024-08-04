Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur, whose marital life has hit the rock bottom, has reportedly filed an FIR against her estranged husband Nikhil Patel under sections 85 and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As per a report in Times Now, Dalljiet filed the complaint on Friday, August 2 at Mumbai's Agripada police station. She accused Nikhil of cruelty and criminal breach of trust.
It is to note that, Section 85 imposes a jail term of up to three years for subjecting a woman to cruelty by her husband or in-laws, while Section 316 (2) is for the punishment for cheating.
After filing the police complaint, Dalljiet shared a post on her Instagram handle and thanked the Mumbai police. She wrote, ''I could not help but to pen down my experience of lodging FIR. Thank you so much Joint Conmisioner Of Police Anil Paraska for being so amazing (sic)''.
She further wrote, ''Sir made me and my father very comfortable as he could see I was shaken with whatever was happening. Investigating Officer Sachin Shelke Sir then carried the whole FIR with so much patience and empathy. There was Lady constable who sat throughout my filing making she was present in the room throughout the filing (sic)''.
''I am convinced now that when you are on the right side of the law and are on side of truth, the Indian Police will empower you. I know now that women are safe in our country (sic),'' Dalljiet concluded her post.
Nikhil Patel was recently spotted in Mumbai airport with his girlfriend. Post which Dalljiet shared it with a heartbroken post.
For the unversed, in June, Dalljiet took legal action in Nairobi City court, for a stay order to prevent Nikhil from evicting her or their son from their Kenya home. In the same month, Nikhil issued Dalljiet a ‘written cease and desist letter,’ as per a report in ETimes. In an interview with the same portal, he said that his legal team has clearly said that they will not tolerate any further harassment and will take the "sternest legal action available against Dalljiet should she continue with her unlawful actions."