She added, ''As a PR manager, I had the privilege of working with an exceptionally talented actress whom I admired from childhood. Unfortunately, her ex husband displayed a troubling arrogance, narcissism, and rudeness. His cold demeanor towards her son was just one of many red flags that indicated his true character which I saw with my own eyes. It's disheartening to see someone of her caliber treated with such disregard. Women deserve respect and genuine support, not to be undermined by those who should be their partners. Standing up for what’s right means acknowledging these issues and advocating for the respect every individual, especially women, deserve.”