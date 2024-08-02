Television

'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend

Dalljiet and Nikhil's separation reports started doing the rounds when the actress removed all her photos with the latter, including their wedding pics. They also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Dalljiet Kaur
Dalljiet Kaur reacts to Nikhil Patel arriving in Mumbai with his girlfriend Photo: Instagram
Teevision actor Dalljiet Kaur’s marital life has been grabbing the headlines since long. She had also accused her estranged husband Nikhil Patel of allegedly cheating on her and having an extramarital affair. Amid their separation reports, Nikhil was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with his girlfriend Safeena Nazar, as per a post by Telly Talk India. Dalljiet shared screenshot of the report on her Instagram Story and penned an emotional note.

Dalljiet, while sharing the post on Nikhil and Safeena, wrote, “No words…just tears that won't stop…” She also shared an Instagram post of her PR manager Ash Parmar and wrote, “Thank you @Avirayit for coming out with your personal experiences too. It's easy for people to say move on…How does one undo a marriage that involved so many happy tears of so many people?” She thanked Ash and wrote, “You are the kind of women we need in our society.”

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel - Instagram
Dalljiet Kaur Secures Stay Order From Nairobi City Court Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dalljiet Kaur's post Photo: Instagram
For those caught unaware, Ash recently shared pictures of Dalljiet and Nikhil's wedding and captioned, “@niknpatel Last time barely a bit over a year back you went to India to become famous by getting married to @kaurdalljiet and now you are there after that with the new girl. Wow (folded hands emoji) women must be a visual shoe to be replaced like this.''

She added, ''As a PR manager, I had the privilege of working with an exceptionally talented actress whom I admired from childhood. Unfortunately, her ex husband displayed a troubling arrogance, narcissism, and rudeness. His cold demeanor towards her son was just one of many red flags that indicated his true character which I saw with my own eyes. It's disheartening to see someone of her caliber treated with such disregard. Women deserve respect and genuine support, not to be undermined by those who should be their partners. Standing up for what’s right means acknowledging these issues and advocating for the respect every individual, especially women, deserve.”

The reports of Dalljiet and Nikhil's separation started doing the rounds when the actress removed all her photos with the latter, including their wedding pics. They also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Dalljiet and Nikhil got married in March 2023.

