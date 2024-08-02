Hina Khan Says Goodbye To Her Pixie Look, Goes Bald Amid Her Cancer Treatment- Watch Video

Television actor Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, has gone bald. She has shaved off her hair. Hina has been documenting her cancer journey and inspiring those who have been battling the same disease. On Thursday, taking to her Instagram handle, Hina shared a video where she was seen cutting off her remaining hair. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress also revealed the reason behind going bald. She also shared pictures of her fallen hair on her pillow and clothes and said how it was "painful and stressful" for her to see her hair falling (due to the chemotherapy).