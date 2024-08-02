Television

Hina Khan Says Goodbye To Her Pixie Look, Goes Bald Amid Her Cancer Treatment- Watch Video

Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, has gone bald. She shared a video where she was seen shaving off her hair.

Hina Khan
Hina Khan shaves off her hair amid cancer battle Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Television actor Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, has gone bald. She has shaved off her hair. Hina has been documenting her cancer journey and inspiring those who have been battling the same disease. On Thursday, taking to her Instagram handle, Hina shared a video where she was seen cutting off her remaining hair. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress also revealed the reason behind going bald. She also shared pictures of her fallen hair on her pillow and clothes and said how it was "painful and stressful" for her to see her hair falling (due to the chemotherapy).

Hina in the video said that she doesn't want to be depressed or stressed to see hair falling. ''Mujhe usse pehle hi mere jo control mein hai mujhe uske steps lene hai (I want to take charge of what is in my control),'' she added.

The actress also said that she is aware of the physical pain she will have to go through during her cancer treatment, but to keep herself physically strong, she is focusing on her mental health.

The 36-year-old actress said, “In order to work on your physical health, you need to work on your mental health. I want to stay positive, happy, and do all the possible things to avoid mental stress''.

She continued, "I know how hard it is. It is very, very stressful and painful. Don’t put yourself through all this. Simply buzz it off before it starts falling. That’s what I am going to do. Remember, you are still you, and nothing is going to change. In fact, you are more beautiful. Embrace the new version of yourself, this new truth, this new journey with every breath, cell, and in every way possible."

Hina captioned the video, ''The pixie says ADIOS, It’s time to BUZZ it off !
Here’s another attempt to Normalise the hardest phase of this journey, aesthetically speaking. Remember ladies.. our strength is our Patience and calm. If we put our minds to it nothing is unattainable.. 🧿🧿🧿
Mind over Matter''.

Hina Khan announced that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer on June 28. Post that she has been sharing motivating videos and giving updates about her health.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Chief Naqvi Issues Gag Order To His Office Not To Make Statements On India's Participation - Report
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  3. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  2. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  2. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  3. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
  5. Paris Olympics: Djokovic Survives Injury Scare To Seal Semi-final Spot - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts Claim Lives, Cause Severe Damages | In Photos
  2. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 308 In Wayanad; SDRF Rescues Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  3. 'No Systemic Breach': SC Says NEET-UG Paper Leak Was Limited To Patna, Hazaribagh
  4. School In Delhi's Greater Kailash Receives Bomb Threat; Investigation Underway
  5. 'Why Didn't She Break Away Sooner': Bombay HC Dismisses Rape Case Against 73-Year-Old Man Calling Relationship 'Consensual'
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: John Abraham Reacts After His Films Are Called Repetitive At 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch Event
  2. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  3. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  4. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  5. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
US News
  1. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  2. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  3. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  4. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  5. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
World News
  1. Nigeria: Police Fire Gunshots, Tear Gas As Thousands Protest Amid Crisis
  2. Middle East Tensions: Rockets Fired From Lebanon Into Israel After Hezbollah Commander Killed
  3. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  4. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  5. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. Paris Olympics Day 6 Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Round Of 16 Defeat
  2. Paris Olympics 2024, Swimming Wrap: Medal Winners, Records Setters, Upsets, Key Highlights
  3. Coach Who Guided Manu, Sarabjot To Paris Olympics Medals Given Two Days To Vacate Delhi Home
  4. Kerala Rain: Schools, Colleges Closed Across 7 Districts Amid IMD's Orange Alert
  5. Watch: John Abraham Reacts After His Films Are Called Repetitive At 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch Event
  6. 'Why Didn't She Break Away Sooner': Bombay HC Dismisses Rape Case Against 73-Year-Old Man Calling Relationship 'Consensual'
  7. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 308 In Wayanad; SDRF Rescues Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  8. School In Delhi's Greater Kailash Receives Bomb Threat; Investigation Underway