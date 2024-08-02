Hina Khan Says Goodbye To Her Pixie Look, Goes Bald Amid Her Cancer Treatment- Watch Video

Television actor Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, has gone bald. She has shaved off her hair. Hina has been documenting her cancer journey and inspiring those who have been battling the same disease. On Thursday, taking to her Instagram handle, Hina shared a video where she was seen cutting off her remaining hair. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress also revealed the reason behind going bald. She also shared pictures of her fallen hair on her pillow and clothes and said how it was "painful and stressful" for her to see her hair falling (due to the chemotherapy).
Hina in the video said that she doesn't want to be depressed or stressed to see hair falling. ''Mujhe usse pehle hi mere jo control mein hai mujhe uske steps lene hai (I want to take charge of what is in my control),'' she added.
The actress also said that she is aware of the physical pain she will have to go through during her cancer treatment, but to keep herself physically strong, she is focusing on her mental health.
The 36-year-old actress said, “In order to work on your physical health, you need to work on your mental health. I want to stay positive, happy, and do all the possible things to avoid mental stress''.
She continued, "I know how hard it is. It is very, very stressful and painful. Don’t put yourself through all this. Simply buzz it off before it starts falling. That’s what I am going to do. Remember, you are still you, and nothing is going to change. In fact, you are more beautiful. Embrace the new version of yourself, this new truth, this new journey with every breath, cell, and in every way possible."
Hina captioned the video, ''The pixie says ADIOS, It’s time to BUZZ it off !
Here’s another attempt to Normalise the hardest phase of this journey, aesthetically speaking. Remember ladies.. our strength is our Patience and calm. If we put our minds to it nothing is unattainable.. 🧿🧿🧿
Mind over Matter''.
Hina Khan announced that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer on June 28. Post that she has been sharing motivating videos and giving updates about her health.