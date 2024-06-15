Actor Dalljiet Kaur’s marital life has grabbed eyeballs ever since she took to social media and accused her estranged husband Nikhil Patel of having an extramarital affair. The matter reached its zenith when the Kenyan businessman threatened Kaur with legal action and sent her a cease-and-desist letter. He also asked her to take her belongings away from his house and if she failed to do so he would donate them to charity. However, a recent report has revealed that Kaur has taken the legal route and has issued a stay order on Patel.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Dalljiet Kaur has issued a legal notice and has put a stay on Nikhil Patel. As per the order, Patel cannot evict her or her son Jaydon from the house. The legal notice states, “Pending the hearing and final determination of this application, an injunction is hereby issued restraining the Respondent (Patel), his agents, employees, and/or servants from evicting the Petitioner/Applicant (Kaur) and her child (Jaydon) and/or throwing out and/or whatsoever dealing with the personal effects and belongings of the Petitioner/Applicant in her matrimonial home (in Kenya).”
The stay order was issued by the Milimani Court in Nairobi City, Kenya on June 11. The next hearing has been scheduled for June 28.
The matter escalated when Kaur posted a video of Patel’s kids from his previous marriage on social media. Patel threatened her with taking legal action. Under the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act of 2000, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012, Kaur’s social media posts accusing Patel are legally questionable. Patel claimed that these posts make Kaur liable for civil and criminal proceedings because she shared pictures and videos of his daughter without proper consent.
The couple tied the knot in an informal ceremony last year.