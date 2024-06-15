Actor Dalljiet Kaur’s marital life has grabbed eyeballs ever since she took to social media and accused her estranged husband Nikhil Patel of having an extramarital affair. The matter reached its zenith when the Kenyan businessman threatened Kaur with legal action and sent her a cease-and-desist letter. He also asked her to take her belongings away from his house and if she failed to do so he would donate them to charity. However, a recent report has revealed that Kaur has taken the legal route and has issued a stay order on Patel.