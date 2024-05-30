Television

Dalljiet Kaur's Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel CONFIRMS Separation; Breaks Silence On Extramarital Affair Allegations

Nikhil Patel said that in January this year, Dalljiet Kaur decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to their separation.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel Photo: Instagram
Actress Dalljiet Kaur's estranged husband Nikhil Patel has finally reacted to her allegations against him. Dalljiet has alleged that Nikhil is cheating on her and having an extramarital affair. Nikhil has also confirmed separation reports with Dalljiet in a statement.

As per a report in ETimes, Nikhil said that in January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to their separation. He continued, ''We both realized that the foundation of our blended family wasn’t as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya.''

Dalljiet and Nikhil got married in Mumbai in March 2023. On their marriage, Nikhil said, ''Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding. This ceremony was intended to reassure Dalljiet’s family about her move to Kenya''.

He further said despite their efforts, Dalljiet found it challenging to adjust her life in Kenya and missed her career and life in India. ''The complexities of our family dynamics became increasingly apparent,” he added.

While opening up about the allegations of cheating on her, Nikhil called it “unnecessary harrassment”.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patels wedding pic
Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's wedding pic Photo: Instagram
He said that Dalljiet's departure marked the end of their relationship for him. Patel continued, ''Despite her concerning social media activity over the past five months, I have found closure and solace, moving forward positively. However, Dalljiet’s recent assumptions and impulsive posts on social media have caused confusion and distress among those around me. She has expressed a desire to return to my life and has crossed boundaries. Her posts have been misinterpreted, resulting in unnecessary harassment of family and friends unrelated to this situation.'' Nikhil hopes Dalljiet stops this behaviour.

For those unversed, Dalljiet and Nikhil's separation rumours started doing the rounds when she deleted all her wedding pictures from her Instagram handle. She even dropped 'Patel' from her name.

