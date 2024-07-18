Actress Jasmin Bhasin who shared a close bond with Sidharth Shukla, turned emotional remembering her 'Dil Se Dil Tak' co-star. In an interview, Jasmin opened up about how she dealt with the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla. The actress said that she was travelling from Kashmir to Mumbai when she heard the news of Sidharth Shukla's death. She struggled to accept the fact that Sidharth was gone and it left her numb for many days.
Jasmin told Pinkvilla, she was shocked when the news came out. She continued, ''I was in Kashmir. I didn’t have internet or cellular network. I was at the airport and people were murmuring about his demise. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. But the moment I landed in Mumbai, I became numb. I was numb for many days. He was gone. I couldn’t accept the fact that he was actually gone.''
Jasmin also said that Sidharth's death taught her the biggest lesson of life, that nothing is permanent. ''Toh waqt rehte sare gile shikwe door kar lene chahiye kyunki waqt ka kuch pata nahin. The person is gone but you live with the pain and regret that kash baat karliya hota,” she added.
Jasmin also said she survived on 'Dil Se Dil Tak' because of Sidharth. She said he was her cheerleader and supporter on the set. She also recalled feeling nervous on the set, surrounded by senior and experienced actors, and how Sidharth motivated her.
Jasmin also called Sidharth ''gem of a person” and said he was her ''best friend'' on the set. They used to eat together, and go out together after the pack-up. ''It was a beautiful time. It was a full circle of friendship as we had our own share of misunderstandings and some incidents. But I have always respected him for the man he was, especially to women,'' she shared.
Sidharth Shukla, who was the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', passed away on September 2, 2021 after suffering a heart attack.