Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 Makers Sued For Rs 2 Crore Over Alleged Unauthorised Use Of Two Bollywood Songs

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 has been sued over the unauthorised use of two Bollywood songs, Chikni Chameli and Dhat Teri Ki.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bigg Boss 19 legal trouble
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 in legal trouble Photo: Instagram
  • Bigg Boss 19 makers sued for Rs 2 crore over unauthorised use of two Hindi songs

  • Apart from seeking financial damages and licence fees, music rights organisation Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) has also issued the makers a cease-and-desist notice, preventing the use of its sound recordings without approval

  • Songs Chikni Chameli from Agneepath and Dhat Teri Ki Main from Gori Teri Pyaar Mein are reportedly used in the show's 11th episode

It has been a month since the premiere of Bigg Boss 19. Like every season, this season of the controversial television show is filled with fights, drama and chaos. Amidst these, the Salman Khan-hosted show has reportedly landed in legal trouble. It has been sued over the unauthorised use of two Bollywood songs: Chikni Chameli and Dhat Teri Ki.

Bigg Boss 19 faces lawsuit

As per a report in Mid-Day, music rights organisation Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) has sent a legal notice to the makers of Bigg Boss 19 for using Chikni Chameli from the film Agneepath. The song featured Katrina Kaif. The other song, which has been allegedly used without authorisation, is Dhat Tere Ki from the film Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, starring Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

The organisation has claimed that Endemol Shine India, the makers of Bigg Boss 19, did not secure the "mandatory public performance licence" for the songs in question.

The notice, which was sent on September 19 by advocate Hiten Ajay Wasan, has named the production house directors Thomas Gousset, Nicolas Chazarain, and Deepak Dhar as responsible parties.

PPL has reportedly sought Rs 2 crore in damages and standard licence fees for the songs. The organisation has also issued a cease-and-desist notice prohibiting the further use of its sound recordings on the show without approval.

The songs were reportedly used in the show's 11th episode.

Endemol Shine India and JioHotstar are yet to speak on the matter or release a statement regarding it.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on JioHotstar from August 24. The episodes come out on OTT first, and then they are aired on Colors TV.

Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Tanya Mittal, among others, are the top contenders who have been constantly grabbing the headlines.

Published At:
