Kapil Sharma's Netflix Show Sued For 'Unauthorised' Use Of Baburao Character

Firoz A Nadiadwala has issued a legal notice to Netflix and The Great Indian Kapil Show for using Baburao's character for an act.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kapil Sharmas Netflix show
Kapil Sharma's Netflix show served with legal notice for copyright and trademark violations Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Reportedly, Firoz Nadiadwala has sought Rs 25 crore in damages and compensation for usage of the Bapurao character from Hera Pheri without permission

  • In a statement, Nadiadwala said that no one has the right to "misuse" it for commercial gain

  • Nadiadwala’s team claimed that Baburao is a registered trademark owned by the Nadiadwala family

Netflix and the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show have landed in legal trouble. Producer Firoz A Nadiadwala has issued a legal notice seeking Rs 25 crore for allegedly using actor Paresh Rawal's Baburao Ganpatrao Apte character from the Hera Pheri franchise without permission.

Netflix has been served a Rs 25 crore legal notice

According to a report by News 18, the show has faced copyright and trademark violations, and the makers have been asked to remove it and apologise. The lawsuit comes ahead of the show's final episode, featuring Akshay Kumar as a guest. It all started when a promo showed comedian Kiku Sharda impersonating the role of Bapurao. Nadiadwala, who holds the rights to the character, claimed that the show used it without his consent.

“Baburao is not just a character, but the soul of Hera Pheri,” said Nadiadwala in an official statement.

“This legacy was built with our sweat, vision, and creativity. Paresh Rawal ji nurtured the role with his heart and soul. No one has the right to misuse it for commercial gain. Culture is not for exploitation; it is for preservation,” he added.

Nayanthara documentary gets legal notice of Rs 5 crore - Netflix
Nayanthara's Netflix Documentary Slapped With Legal Notice Of Rs 5 Crore; Here's Why

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Netflix and the show’s producers have been accused of copyright infringement under Section 51 of the Copyright Act, 1957, and trademark infringement under Section 29 of the Trademarks Act. The complaint is filed under Section 14 of the Copyright Act.

Related Content
Related Content

Nadiadwala’s team claims that Baburao is a registered trademark owned by the Nadiadwala family.

The promo for the episode in question shows Akshay Kumar interacting with the stuntmen and the cast of the show. Kiku Sharda can be seen in the get-up of Baburao from Hera Pheri.

Nadiadwala’s legal team has demanded that all the related clips be immediately removed from Netflix, social media platforms, and any third-party channels. They’ve also asked for a written undertaking that the character won't be used in the future without permission and demanded a formal apology within 24 hours.

If the makers fail to pay Rs 25 crore within two days of receiving the notice, Nadiadwala will take civil and criminal legal proceedings.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: Smriti Mandhana Gets Fastest 50 For IND-W

  2. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Can BAN Halt SL’s Unbeaten Asia Cup Run?

  3. India Vs Pakistan: Andy Pycroft To Be Match Referee Again For Super Four Clash

  4. India Vs Pakistan Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 2: Key Numbers

  5. India vs Oman: Sunil Gavaskar Backs 'Innovative Thinker' Suryakumar Yadav After Batting Order Change

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  5. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  2. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  3. Ousted Nepal PM Oli Denies Ordering Firing on Gen Z Protesters, Seeks Probe into Violence

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. Watch | Trump Says US Lost India and Russia to China as Modi-Putin-Xi Clip Goes Viral

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn