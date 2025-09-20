Kapil Sharma's Netflix Show Sued For 'Unauthorised' Use Of Baburao Character

Reportedly, Firoz Nadiadwala has sought Rs 25 crore in damages and compensation for usage of the Bapurao character from Hera Pheri without permission
In a statement, Nadiadwala said that no one has the right to "misuse" it for commercial gain
Nadiadwala’s team claimed that Baburao is a registered trademark owned by the Nadiadwala family
Netflix and the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show have landed in legal trouble. Producer Firoz A Nadiadwala has issued a legal notice seeking Rs 25 crore for allegedly using actor Paresh Rawal's Baburao Ganpatrao Apte character from the Hera Pheri franchise without permission.
Netflix has been served a Rs 25 crore legal notice
According to a report by News 18, the show has faced copyright and trademark violations, and the makers have been asked to remove it and apologise. The lawsuit comes ahead of the show's final episode, featuring Akshay Kumar as a guest. It all started when a promo showed comedian Kiku Sharda impersonating the role of Bapurao. Nadiadwala, who holds the rights to the character, claimed that the show used it without his consent.
“Baburao is not just a character, but the soul of Hera Pheri,” said Nadiadwala in an official statement.
“This legacy was built with our sweat, vision, and creativity. Paresh Rawal ji nurtured the role with his heart and soul. No one has the right to misuse it for commercial gain. Culture is not for exploitation; it is for preservation,” he added.
Netflix and the show’s producers have been accused of copyright infringement under Section 51 of the Copyright Act, 1957, and trademark infringement under Section 29 of the Trademarks Act. The complaint is filed under Section 14 of the Copyright Act.
Nadiadwala’s team claims that Baburao is a registered trademark owned by the Nadiadwala family.
The promo for the episode in question shows Akshay Kumar interacting with the stuntmen and the cast of the show. Kiku Sharda can be seen in the get-up of Baburao from Hera Pheri.
Nadiadwala’s legal team has demanded that all the related clips be immediately removed from Netflix, social media platforms, and any third-party channels. They’ve also asked for a written undertaking that the character won't be used in the future without permission and demanded a formal apology within 24 hours.
If the makers fail to pay Rs 25 crore within two days of receiving the notice, Nadiadwala will take civil and criminal legal proceedings.