TV actor Veer Sharma and his brother Shaurya Sharma died in a tragic fire at their Kota home
According to police, both children reportedly died due to suffocation caused by smoke
The incident happened at around 2 am on Sunday, September 28
Shrimad Ramayan child actor Veer Sharma, 8, and his elder brother Shaurya, 16, have passed away in a fire mishap. According to PTI, Veer and Shaurya died allegedly due to suffocation after a fire broke out at their residence in Kota, Rajasthan.
Police said Veer and his brother, an engineering aspirant, were all alone at home when it caught fire. The incident happened at around 2 am on Sunday, September 28.
Their father Jitendra Sharma, a teacher at a coaching centre, was at a bhajan event and mother actor Rita Sharma was in Mumbai at the time of the tragic accident.
Fire caused due to short circuit
Kota (city) SP Tejeshwani Goutam said a short-circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze. The fire broke out in the drawing room of the flat, and the children, who were sleeping, are suspected to have died of suffocation caused by smoke, as the fire did not spread to other rooms, the SP said.
Circle Inspector Bhupendra Singh said that due to the short-circuit, the fire broke out at a flat on the fourth floor of the Deepshree building at Kota's Anantpura in Rajasthan.
Neighbours noticed smoke coming out of the flat, and when they opened the door, they found the boys in an unconscious state, he said.
The officer also said that neighbours informed their father and took them to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
A neighbour said they extinguished the blaze using fire extinguishers, but no fire tender was called to control the fire.
The drawing room was burnt and the furniture turned into ashes, according to the police.
The bodies were handed over to family members. The CI said that the children's eyes were donated to the eye bank as per the family's wishes.
He also informed that an FIR has been registered under section 194 of the BNSS Act, and investigations are currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.
About Veer Sharma
Veer played Pushkal in Sony SAB's mythological show Shrimad Ramayan and also portrayed Lakshman in Veer Hanuman.