Television

Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action

Nikhil Patel has issued an official statement and has sent a legal notice to Dalljiet Kaur. Their marriage made news when the actor accused him of an extramarital affair.

Instagram
Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular television actor Dalljiet Kaur has been making news ever since she publicly accused her husband Nikhil Patel of having an extramarital affair. Patel, had recently, spoken on the matter and stated that their marriage was not legal. Amidst this row, the Kenya-based businessman has released an official statement and has decided to take legal action.

In a conversation with ETimes, Nikhil Patel said that his legal team will be taking action against Dalljiet Kaur. He said, “As a normal citizen of the world, it is very disturbing to see how the gaps in online protection laws both in India and globally can, and are, often exploited by those who choose to gain cheap media attention through careless actions that place innocent children and women at risk.”

The businessman was referring to the wedding video posted by Kaur which showed his younger daughter delivering a speech for the couple. The video also showed Patel and Kaur sharing an emotional moment with their family and friends by their side. However, Kaur soon deleted the video from her social media. He continued, “Sharing pictures and video footage without consent of those involved, particularly in the case of children, who are always a vulnerable group in society and who always require protection of the law, is illegal and negligent.” He has sent a legal notice under the Indian Penal Code, The Information Technology Act of 2000 (India), and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012 (India).

In his statement, Patel also asked Kaur to take away her belongings from his home or else he would donate them to charity. He stated that he has no obligation to store them for her and has repeatedly asked her to collect them. The couple tied the knot on March 10, 2023. Patel has two daughters from his first wife - Aariyana and Aanika. Kaur has a son, Jaydon, from her former marriage with actor Shalin Bhanot.

Kaur has not commented on this development as of now.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel - Instagram
Dalljiet Kaur's Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel CONFIRMS Separation; Breaks Silence On Extramarital Affair Allegations

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

