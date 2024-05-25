Television

Amidst Separation Rumours Dalljiet Kaur Accuses Husband Nikhil Patel Of Having Extramarital Affair

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot in March 2023. The actress was earlier married to actor Shalin Bhanot.

Instagram
Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Everything seems to be not well between actress Dalljiet Kaur and her businessman husband Nikhil Patel. Their marriage seemed to have hit the rock bottom. Dalljiet, who got married for the second time to Nikhil in March 2023, has now accused her husband of cheating on her and having an extramarital affair.

Post her wedding, Dalljiet and her son from her first marriage, moved to Kenya with Nikhil. For the first few months, they were posting loved-up posts with each other. They even wished each other on special occasions. But, gradually, their posts for each other dropped and now we hardly can see any pics or posts of the couple on their Instagram handles. The reports of their separation started doing the rounds when the actress removed all her photos with Nikhil, including her wedding pics. They neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patels wedding pic
Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's wedding pic Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On Saturday, Dalljiet took everyone by surprise with her post on Instagram Stories. She re-shared a picture of Nikhil from a gym and highlighted the letters ‘SN’ hinting at her husband having an affair. “You are out on social media with her now everyday shamelessly. You wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good! At least you should have left your wife little dignity publicly as I was quiet about a lot of other things too,'' she wrote.

Prior to the post, Dalljiet shared a pic of herself from her bridal photoshoot and asked her fans what's their thought on extramarital affairs. She started a poll and wrote, ''Who is to be blamed? The girl, the husband, the wife?”

Dalljiet Kaurs posts
Dalljiet Kaur's posts Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Dalljiet Kaur was earlier married to actor Shalin Bhanot. They welcomed their son Jaydon in 2014. One year later, they separated as the former accused Shalin of domestic violence.

