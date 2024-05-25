Amidst Separation Rumours Dalljiet Kaur Accuses Husband Nikhil Patel Of Having Extramarital Affair

Post her wedding, Dalljiet and her son from her first marriage, moved to Kenya with Nikhil. For the first few months, they were posting loved-up posts with each other. They even wished each other on special occasions. But, gradually, their posts for each other dropped and now we hardly can see any pics or posts of the couple on their Instagram handles. The reports of their separation started doing the rounds when the actress removed all her photos with Nikhil, including her wedding pics. They neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.