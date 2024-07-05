Television

Payal Malik Lashes Out At Rakhi Sawant For Commenting On Her Marriage: I Did Not Ask For Justice From You

Payal Malik has lashed out at Rakhi Sawant after she commented on her relationship dynamic with her husband Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika. She shared a video on her social media.

X
Payal Malik, Rakhi Sawant Photo: X
info_icon

After getting evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Payal Malik has been appearing in multiple interviews and clearing the air about her dynamic with her husband Armaan Malik, and his second wife, Kritika Malik. The YouTube personality also has been spilling the details about her marriage. Recently, she lashed out at Rakhi Sawant, who said she would get ‘justice’ for her. Payal asked her to stay away from her family.

Taking to her social media, Payal Malik shared a video where she slammed Rakhi Sawant. She mentioned that she does not want justice and she can stop fighting for her. She also asked her to refrain from commenting on Armaan and Kritika. She said, “I think you don’t have any work, that’s why you are targeting my family. She says that she will get justice for me. I did not ask for any kind of justice from you. You need to give justice to all the three or four men you got married to.”

Payal continued, “You are calling Kritika a lizard and insulting Armaan by abusing him. Who asked you to get me justice? You just want to create a controversy. That’s it. We don’t have any such problems going on in our family, so it would be better if you stay away from it. This won’t be my final video, if you try to sabotage our image, I will give it back to you.”

Payal’s video comes after Rakhi questioned Uorfi Javed for supporting Armaan for having two wives. She called out Uorfi for supporting Armaan’s polygamous marriage. She said, “Urfi Javed, you are like my sister. Do you comment on anything? If the same thing had happened with you that you got married and your husband would have brought another wife for him, as much as I know you, you would have beaten up your husband and dragged his second wife to the police station.”

Ever since Armaan appeared on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ with his two wives, their relationship has grabbed eyeballs. Armaan married Payal in 2011 and they have a son. In 2018, he married Payal’s best friend Kritika. In 2022, he announced that both Payal and Kritika were pregnant and that made him go viral on social media. He has not ended his marriage with Payal yet.

