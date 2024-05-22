Television

Rakhi Sawant Receives Death Threats While Being Hospitalized, Lawyer Reveals Details

Rakhi Sawant's lawyer has revealed that the actor has been getting death threats. This news comes while she is in the hospital after a tumour was found in her uterus.

Rakhi Sawant
Popular television personality Rakhi Sawant made news when it was reported that she had been hospitalized after a tumour was found in her uterus. However, a recent report has revealed that the actor has been getting death threats while she is in hospital. The news was confirmed by her lawyer, Falguni Brahmbutt.

In a conversation with ETimes, Falguni Brahmbutt revealed that Rakhi Sawant has been getting death threats on call. She said, “I have been informed by my client Rakhi Sawant that she is posing threats to her life, and since the past few days she has been receiving threatening calls and is being threatened with dire consequences.”

The lawyer said that she had advised Sawant to file a police complaint after she gets discharged from the hospital. She said, “She has been advised to lodge a police complaint, but due to her ill health and being hospitalized she is unable to do the same, but once she is discharged, she will lodge a complaint.”

In an earlier interview, Sawant’s ex-husband Ritesh Raj Singh had also mentioned that she was receiving death threats. He said, “I will reveal everything, let me get all the evidence first. I am not afraid of anyone. I will name people but let me get the evidence first. I just want to tell you that some people who pretended to be our wellwishers are also involved in this controversy. I will tell you who this person is. We are informing the police about it. We do not want a media trial. This is related to Rakhi’s security. People are troubling her. She is also getting death threats.”

Recent reports reveal that the surgery has been successful and Sawant has been kept under watch by her doctors.

