Rakhi Sawant’s former husband Adil Khan Durrani recently tied the knot with Somi Khan. Now, Adil has revealed that his wedding with Rakhi stands “null and void”, and claimed that she was already married to someone else even when they were together.
He further justified his second marriage, and told ETimes that while people are questioning how he got married again, he has done nothing wrong.
“Alhamdulillah I have the full right to get married again as I’m a Muslim and I can get married. I have done nikah properly in the presence of my family. I did not have a secret wedding. Bina family ke, band Kamre mein nikah nahi kiya hai maine. I have given Meher proper and with the approval of both Somi and my family. I also did a reception. After getting married officially to Somi, main ghoom raha hoon apni biwi Somi ke saath. I’m allowed to get married,” he said.
In fact, he accused Rakhi of spreading negativity and mentioned that he deserves to have a good life. Adil added, “She has always spread negativity and she can never give happiness to anyone. Woh Kisi bhi insaan ke life mein enter karke khushiyaan nahi de sakti hai, I’m not like her. I like to spread happiness and Somi has brought happiness in my life and I’m enjoying my happy and peaceful life with her.”
Adil had announced his marriage to Somi Khan on March 7. For those caught unaware, she was a part of ‘Bigg Boss 12’ with her sister, Saba Khan. Adil and Rakhi, on the other hand, parted ways last year after the ‘Bigg Boss’ fame accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. Adil was even arrested on February 7, 2023, and was released after spending five months in jail.
Before Adil, Rakhi was married to Ritesh, and they had entered the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house together. They soon parted ways, and in February 2022, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh.