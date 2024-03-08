Adil Khan Durrani has been in the news primarily because of his relationship with Rakhi Sawant. But Durrani recently turned heads when he shared pictures from his wedding on social media. In a recent interview, he opened up about his marriage.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Adil Khan Durrani opened up about his marriage to ‘Bigg Boss 12’ fame Somi Khan. While he was previously linked to Rakhi Sawant, the news of his second marriage swarmed social media. Responding to these, Adil claimed that his marriage to Somi is, in fact, his first wedding. He also said that he would share all the details in the coming days. Somi was seen in ‘Bigg Boss 12’ where she appeared with her sister – Saba Khan.
Adil said, “This is my first wedding only. We are currently in Bangalore. We’ll be flying to Mumbai tomorrow. We’ll make an official announcement. I’ll share everything in detail soon.”
Taking to his social media, Adil shared pictures from his marriage. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Muslim ceremony. He wrote, “Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem...We are overjoyed to announce that by the grace of Allah, we have solemnized our Nikkah in a simple and beautiful ceremony. Alhumdullilaah, we are thankful for this blessing, and we appreciate our families and friends for their love and support. We are eager to begin our new journey together as husband and wife. Please remember us in your prayers for a blessed married life. JazakAllah Khair. Adil khan Durrani. Somi Adil Khan. 03.03.2024”
Adil was previously married to Rakhi Sawant. However, they parted ways after she made several accusations against him. He was picked up from her house and was imprisoned in a jail at Mysore.