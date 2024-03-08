Taking to his social media, Adil shared pictures from his marriage. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Muslim ceremony. He wrote, “Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem...We are overjoyed to announce that by the grace of Allah, we have solemnized our Nikkah in a simple and beautiful ceremony. Alhumdullilaah, we are thankful for this blessing, and we appreciate our families and friends for their love and support. We are eager to begin our new journey together as husband and wife. Please remember us in your prayers for a blessed married life. JazakAllah Khair. Adil khan Durrani. Somi Adil Khan. 03.03.2024”