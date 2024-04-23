Rakhi Sawant To Be Arrested? Ex-Husband Adil Khan Claims SC Orders Her To Surrender After Rejecting Bail Plea

In case you didn’t know, Adil Khan was formerly married to Rakhi Sawant; however, they separated months later following allegations leveled by the latter, accusing him of engaging in extramarital affairs. He was detained and spent five months behind bars. Adil is now married to Somi Khan, known for her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss 12.’ And now with the court’s mandate to surrender within four weeks, Rakhi’s future remains uncertain.