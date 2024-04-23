Rakhi Sawant To Be Arrested? Ex-Husband Adil Khan Claims SC Orders Her To Surrender After Rejecting Bail Plea

Internet sensation Rakhi Sawant is caught in a legal battle; facing the looming threat of arrest in the infamous Adil Khan leaked video case. The protracted legal feud between the two has been going on for an extended period of time.
The actress escalated the issue to the Supreme Court, seeking anticipatory bail to evade potential arrest in the allegations against her, according to PTI. Now, on Monday, Adil Khan took to his Instagram stories, releasing a video wherein he happily stated that the Supreme Court has dismissed his ex-wife’s bail petition and directed her to come back to India from Dubai and surrender before the Mumbai Court within four weeks.
In his video, Adil Khan said, “Iska matlab simple form mein bata du ki apko jail jana padega uske baad bail milegi (In simple words, she has to go to jail first, only then she will get the bail),” further adding that he has full faith in the judicial system.
Earlier, sometime last month, Adil Khan revealed to Bollywood Bubble that he had filed numerous FIRs against the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actress and claimed that she would be arrested as soon as she would set foot in India.
Accusations against Rakhi Sawant encompass IPC sections 500 and 34, pertaining to defamation and complicity in criminal intent, respectively. Furthermore, section 67A of the IT Act is invoked for electronically disseminating sexually explicit material. Allegations indicate that she shared explicit videos involving her ex-husband without consent.
In case you didn’t know, Adil Khan was formerly married to Rakhi Sawant; however, they separated months later following allegations leveled by the latter, accusing him of engaging in extramarital affairs. He was detained and spent five months behind bars. Adil is now married to Somi Khan, known for her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss 12.’ And now with the court’s mandate to surrender within four weeks, Rakhi’s future remains uncertain.