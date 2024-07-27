Television

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video

Kush Shah, who played the role of Goli in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has quit the show.

Kush Shah
Kush Shah quits 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Actor Kush Shah, who played the role of Goli in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has quit the show. The makers shared a video where Kush was seen getting emotional as he bid adieu to the show. He was also given a farewell party where producer Asit Modi and the entire cast were present. The makers have shared another video where they introduced the new actor who will be playing Goli.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been running since 16 years and it is one of the longest-running sitcoms. Kush joined the show when it was launched in July 2008. He is said to have quit 'TMKOC' to pursue his education.

In the video, Kush said, “When this show started, when you and I first met, I was very young. You have given me a lot of love since then. And this family has given me as much love as you have given me. I have made a lot of memories here. I have enjoyed a lot here.'' He added, ''I have spent my childhood here and most importantly I want to thank the creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mr. Asit Kumar Modi for this journey. He trusted me so much, made my character so interesting and always inspired me. Because of his trust, Kush became Goli today."

The video ended with a snapshot of the new actor who will play Goli. His name is yet to be introduced.

'Taarak Mehta's Jethalal Dilip Joshi, Palak Sindhwani, Asit Modi, and others were there at Kush's farewell. In another video, they were seen cutting cake and wishing Goli 'good' luck. Asit Modi said, "Goli has spent his entire childhood here and made his place in everyone’s hearts. He has been very consistent since Day 1. Kush, thank you and all the best. Dil se shubh kamnaye. Tu aage badh.”

Earlier, actors like Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani, Raj Anandkat, Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh already left the show.

