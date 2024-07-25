Television

Jasmin Bhasin Says 'My Vision Is Back'; Spotted Making First Public Appearance After Corneal Damage

Jasmin Bhasin said that she has almost recovered and her vision is back. However, there is slight pain and it will take time to heal fully.

Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin shares update about her eyes Photo: Instagram/Varinder Chawla
info_icon

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin, who recently suffered corneal damage due to lenses, shared an update about her eyes. Jasmin told ETimes that she has almost recovered and her vision is back. However, there is slight pain and it will take time to heal fully. 

Jasmin said, “I have almost recovered. There is slight uneasiness and pain but it will take some time to heal fully. My vision is back and I can now carry on with my daily routine. I can get back to work. Thanks to all the doctors who have helped me heal.”

Jasmin Bhasin shares update about her eyes, pens note for Aly Goni - Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The 'Naagin 4' actress also said that she still need to be careful with her makeup and can't wear lenses for some time. Also, makeup shouldn’t touch her eyes.

Jasmin's boyfriend Aly Goni has been by her side in this tough time. Thanking Ali, she said that he was there with her throughout and was her biggest support system. ''He became my eyes and hands for a few days. Whenever I had to put eye drops every few hours, he used to help me with that too,'' she added.

She also shared that her friends visited her to make her feel better and spend time with her. She feels blessed that she had people around her in difficult times.

Jasmin also said that it can happen to anyone and she asked everyone to be careful while wearing their lenses. ''This is one unfortunate incident that happened with me. I don’t blame anyone for this, but I want everyone to be careful while wearing their lenses and also with their health, she said.

On Wednesday, Bhasin made her first public appearance post her corneal damage. In a video, she was seen getting out of her car in a pink and blue coord set, and dark sunglasses. The actress asked the paparazzi not to use flash when clicking her pictures. When they asked her about how she was feeling, she removed her glasses, smiled and flashed the thumbs up sign.

On the work front, Jasmin will be seen in 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' with Gippy Grewal. The Punjabi film is all set to hit the theaters on September 13.

