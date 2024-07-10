Television

'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row

Vishal Pandey's sister has reacted to the slap incident. She has threatened to take legal action against Armaan Malik.

X
Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik Photo: X
info_icon

Since its premiere last month, Anil Kapoor hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has become one of the most talked about reality shows on television. The show recently took a dramatic turn when Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey. The incident has left the contestants divided. After the incident, Vishal’s parents issued a statement where they urged the makers to evict Armaan. In a recent development, Vishal’s sister – Neha Pandey – threatened to take legal action against Armaan.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Neha Pandey reacted to the slap incident. She broke her silence and asked the makers to evict Armaan Malik. She said, “I think he (Armaan) should be evicted otherwise it will send out a very wrong message. In the next season, people will turn even more violent. He should be evicted. He has not been evicted and my brother is still there. I want him (Vishal) to stay strong and win the show.”

When Armaan had slapped Vishal for his comments on Kritika, she had asked her husband to stay calm and mentioned that they would deal with him after the show ended. Reacting to this, Neha said that it was an ‘open threat.’ She continued, “If they are saying that they’ll see us outside the show, we will also give it back to them. We aren’t wearing bangles. We will take legal action against them. They already have multiple cases against them and maybe one new case will not mean anything to them.”

In the same conversation, Neha also called out Payal for not taking a stand for herself when Armaan married her best friend, Kritika.

The conflict between Armaan and Vishal escalated when he commented on Kritika’s gym clothes. It did not sit well with Armaan, and he slapped him. Before the matter escalated into a physical altercation, the contestants intervened and diffused the situation.

Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey - Instagram
'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik Slaps Vishal Pandey For Comment On His Wife Kritika

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq Sacked As Selectors After Pakistan's First Round T20WC Exit: Report
  2. ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: England Moving On From Anderson To Boost Ashes Hopes, Says Stokes
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar Reveals India's Secret To Bowling Success
  4. England Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. James Anderson Retirement: The Numbers Behind A Legendary Career As Retirement Looms
Football News
  1. Marc Cucurella Targeted By Angry German Fans During Spain Vs France, Euro 2024 SF Match - Know The Reason
  2. Messi Closes In On Ronaldo's All-Time Record: Watch His First Goal Of Copa America 2024
  3. ESP Vs FRA Semi-Final: Fan Invasion Leaves Alvaro Morata Injured At UEFA Euro 2024 - WATCH
  4. ARG 2-0 CAN, Copa America 2024 Semifinal: Messi Strike Leads Argentina Into Final
  5. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro Semifinal: What A GOAL! Lamine Yamal Surpasses Pele To Create History - Watch
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: World No.1 Jannik Sinner Falls To Daniil Medvedev Post Treatment From Trainer
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Claims Maiden Major Semifinal Spot With Comeback Win Over Lulu Sun
  3. Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, QF 4 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Sinner Vs Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Crashes Out As World No.5 Prevails In Epic - Data Debrief
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Pedro Cachin, Challenger Braunschweig Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Holds Maintainable Bengal Govt's Suit Against CBI Probe Of Cases Despite Withdrawing Consent
  2. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; SC To Hear Plea On Same-Sex Marriages Verdict Review
  3. Maharashtra: Earthquake Of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Hingoli
  4. Maharashtra: In Another Hit-And-Run, Speeding Car Kills Woman After Flinging Her In Air In Nashik
  5. In A First, Finance Ministry Allows IRS Officer To Get Name, Gender Changed In Official Records
Entertainment News
  1. 'It's A Circus': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Didn't Attend Anant-Radhika's Wedding Festivities As She Didn't Want to 'Sell' Herself
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row
  3. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  4. Vicky Kaushal Reveals How Wife Katrina Kaif Reacted When She Saw His Moves In 'Tauba Tauba' Song
  5. 'Bad Newz' Song 'Jaanam' Out: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Show Sensuous Chemistry In The 'Hottest' Track Of The Year
US News
  1. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
  2. Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
  3. McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry And These New Summer Menu Items
  4. Top 10 Most Expensive Cities In The US: Manhattan Leads The List With Sky-High Living Costs
  5. Memphis Church's Chicken Employee Fatally Shot By Drive-Thru Customer: Suspect At Large
World News
  1. Indonesia Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 23; Search Op Underway To Find Dozens Buried
  2. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
  3. Sunita Williams To Address Earth From Space Amid Concerns Over Safe Return | How To Watch LIVE
  4. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  5. PM Keir Starmer Welcomes UK's 'Most Diverse Parliament'; Rishi Sunak Takes Charge As Interim Opposition Leader
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; SC To Hear Plea On Same-Sex Marriages Verdict Review
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row