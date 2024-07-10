Since its premiere last month, Anil Kapoor hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has become one of the most talked about reality shows on television. The show recently took a dramatic turn when Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey. The incident has left the contestants divided. After the incident, Vishal’s parents issued a statement where they urged the makers to evict Armaan. In a recent development, Vishal’s sister – Neha Pandey – threatened to take legal action against Armaan.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Neha Pandey reacted to the slap incident. She broke her silence and asked the makers to evict Armaan Malik. She said, “I think he (Armaan) should be evicted otherwise it will send out a very wrong message. In the next season, people will turn even more violent. He should be evicted. He has not been evicted and my brother is still there. I want him (Vishal) to stay strong and win the show.”
When Armaan had slapped Vishal for his comments on Kritika, she had asked her husband to stay calm and mentioned that they would deal with him after the show ended. Reacting to this, Neha said that it was an ‘open threat.’ She continued, “If they are saying that they’ll see us outside the show, we will also give it back to them. We aren’t wearing bangles. We will take legal action against them. They already have multiple cases against them and maybe one new case will not mean anything to them.”
In the same conversation, Neha also called out Payal for not taking a stand for herself when Armaan married her best friend, Kritika.
The conflict between Armaan and Vishal escalated when he commented on Kritika’s gym clothes. It did not sit well with Armaan, and he slapped him. Before the matter escalated into a physical altercation, the contestants intervened and diffused the situation.