Television

'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik Slaps Vishal Pandey For Comment On His Wife Kritika

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestants Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey had a heated argument over the latter's remark against the former's wife Kritika, which led Armaan to slap Vishal.

Instagram
Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular Indian YouTuber Armaan Malik who entered 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' with both his wives, Kritika and Payal, had a heated argument with his co-housemate Vishal Pandey in the recent episode. The argument escalated and Armaan slapped Vishal for his remark on his wife Kritika. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Armaan's first wife Payal Malik, who was evicted from the house recently, made a surprise visit. She had a conversation with Vishal about his comments on Armaan's second wife Kritika. Payal told Vishal, "What you said about Kritika is unacceptable! She's a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that''.

For the unversed, Vishal who had previously confessed his feelings for Kritika, said, "I like Kritika, and I feel guilty about it.” After Payal left the house, Armaan approached to Vishal to talk about it which led to the ugly fight between them. They also hurled abusive words to each other in the midst of the argument. The other contestants in the house tried to control both but they were screaming and Armaan slapped Vishal.

Anil Kapoor, the show's host, along with Payal and Armaan, slammed Vishal.

When Anil asked Lovekesh Kataria, he revealed that Vishal told him, "Kritika bhaabi mujhe bohut pasand hai (I like Kritika a lot)."

Vishal defending himself said that he simply made the comment and didn't mean it otherwise. Payal added that if he wasn't ‘guilty’, then why he whisperered it in Lovekesh's ears instead of telling Kritika directly.

After Payal left the show, Armaan went to talk to Vishal and then both had the ugly spat. Well, there is no place for violence inside 'Bigg Boss' house. Earlier we have seen contestants were asked to leave if they behave violently or harmed each other physically. As per reports, Armaan is not yet asked to leave 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house. His fellow contestants are said to be given the power to judge this action and decide if he should be in the house or not.

Apart from Armaan and Vishal, other contestants who are on the show are Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultana, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari and Chandrika Dixit.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' premiered on JioCinema Premium on June 21.

