'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Parents Demand Armaan Malik's Eviction Following The Slap Row

Vishal Pandey's parents have issued a statement after their son was slapped by Armaan Malik on 'Bigg Boss OTT 3.' They have asked the makers to evict Malik.

Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik Photo: Instagram
Ever since its premiere last month, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has started to grab eyeballs. The controversial reality show is known for its drama and fights. The drama peaked when Vishal Pandey was slapped by Armaan Malik after he complimented his second wife – Kritika Malik – on her gym clothes. While the incident has left the internet divided, Pandey’s parents have issued a statement where they have urged the show makers to evict Malik.

In their video statement, Vishal Pandey’s parents talk about how they sent him to the show not expecting anyone to hit their son. They asked Bigg Boss to evict Armaan Malik from the show. They said, “Please Bigg Boss, mujhe aap se nivedan hai ki uss insaan ko ghar se bahaar nikalo jo mere bachche pe haath uthaya. Aaj tak hum logo ne uspe haath nahi uthaya, itna pyaar se humne paala hai usko. Yeh, sochke nahi bheja tha Bigg Boss main ki koi uspe haath uthayega (I request Bigg Boss to evict that man from the show. We have raised our child with a lot of love and have never hit him. We didn’t send him on the show thinking that someone would hit him).”

Talking about the incident, Pandey’s parents said that the accusations that are being put on him are false. They mentioned that Pandey had just praised Kritika, and it isn’t wrong to compliment anyone. Additionally, they called Armaan a ‘criminal.’ They continued, “Aur Armaan ne jo mere bete ko thappad maara hai kal, uske liye Bigg Boss se ya jo makers hain unse meri haath jod ke request hai ki voh criminal ko bahaar nikaale. (We request with folded hands to please evict this criminal from the show. We don’t come from such a family)”

The slap incident followed after Pandey had admitted that he liked Kritika. While he was called out by host Anil Kapoor and Armaan for his statement, he refused to accept it. The matter reached its peak when he commented on Kritika’s gym clothes. The housemates interfered and stopped the row from escalating into a physical altercation.

