In their video statement, Vishal Pandey’s parents talk about how they sent him to the show not expecting anyone to hit their son. They asked Bigg Boss to evict Armaan Malik from the show. They said, “Please Bigg Boss, mujhe aap se nivedan hai ki uss insaan ko ghar se bahaar nikalo jo mere bachche pe haath uthaya. Aaj tak hum logo ne uspe haath nahi uthaya, itna pyaar se humne paala hai usko. Yeh, sochke nahi bheja tha Bigg Boss main ki koi uspe haath uthayega (I request Bigg Boss to evict that man from the show. We have raised our child with a lot of love and have never hit him. We didn’t send him on the show thinking that someone would hit him).”