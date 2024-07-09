Singer Armaan Malik has issued a statement for people who keep confusing him with a 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestant with the same name. YouTuber Armaan Malik entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house with his two wives Payal and Kritika. While Payal is eliminated, Armaan is still inside the house with Kritika.
Armaan shared his statement on X with the caption, ''This had to be said''. His statement came after his fans mistook him for the YouTuber, tagged him, and assumed that they were the same person. He said he has no connection with the YouTuber and is not endorsing him or his lifestyle.
In his statement, Armaan wrote, "Hi everyone. I've been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it. A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on Big Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person''.
He added, “I want to be very clear: I have no connection to this individual and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way.”
The 'Sab Tera' singer also shared how the situation is hampering his reputation and turning out to be misleading to people who have supported him over the years. “While I can't stop someone from changing their name and taking up the same as mine, I do request my own community to help me overcome this,” he wrote further.
He concluded his post urging, ''Please stop tagging me in posts about anything related to him''.
Meanwhile, YouTuber Armaan Malik has been slammed by several celebs for slapping his co-contestant Vishal Pandey in one of the episodes.