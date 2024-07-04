'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Ranvir Shorey Addresses His Breakup With Pooja Bhatt: The Biggest Scandal Of My Life

Actor Ranvir Shorey had an affair with Pooja Bhatt in the past, that caused a rift between him and Mahesh Bhatt. Ranvir, who is currently one of the contestants in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', opened up about 'the biggest scandal of his life'. By calling it a 'scandal', he hinted at his past relationship and breakup with Pooja.
During a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', Ranvir recalled the period after his mother's death. He was having this conversation with housemate journalist Deepak Chaurasia. The 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' actor without taking Pooja Bhatt's name said he was involved in 'the biggest scandal' of his life with a female actor. He also shared that while shooting for 'Lakshya' in Ladakh, he received a call informing that his mom was unwell.
Shorey said, "During the same time (after his mother's death), I also encountered the biggest scandal of my life with another actress.'' As he was unable to cope with it, his brother called him to the US to be with him for a while. There he pursued a six-month acting course and borrowed money from his brother. After returning from the US, the 'Bheja Fry' actor started shooting for 'The Great Indian Comedy Show' in 2005.
He also shared that at that time, two long-shelved films of him released in theatres back-to-back within a week, and his work was loved by audiences. ''After those films, I finally felt my life was steady as an actor and that I had arrived,'' said Ranvir.
For those caught unaware, Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt were dating in the early 2000s. Reportedly, they had an ugly breakup. Earlier, the actor opened up about how there were articles about his and Pooja’s ‘abusive relationship.’
In 2010, Ranvir tied the knot with Konkona Sensharma. They welcomed their son Haroon in 2011. But their marriage didn't last long and they separated in 2015.