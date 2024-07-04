'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Ranvir Shorey Addresses His Breakup With Pooja Bhatt: The Biggest Scandal Of My Life

Shorey said, "During the same time (after his mother's death), I also encountered the biggest scandal of my life with another actress.'' As he was unable to cope with it, his brother called him to the US to be with him for a while. There he pursued a six-month acting course and borrowed money from his brother. After returning from the US, the 'Bheja Fry' actor started shooting for 'The Great Indian Comedy Show' in 2005.