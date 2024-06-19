Art & Entertainment

Sana Makbul's Favourite Yoga Poses: Bhujangasana And Dhanurasana

Actress Sana Makbul has opened up about her journey with yoga and how it significantly enhanced her life.

Sana Makbul
Sana Makbul Photo: X
info_icon

Actress Sana Makbul has opened up about her journey with yoga and how it significantly enhanced her life.

Ahead of 'International Day of Yoga' (June 21), Sana talked about her off-screen dedication to yoga which has been a pivotal force in her personal wellness. Despite being relatively new to yoga, Sana is passionate about its fundamentals. "Yoga is fundamentally about breathing and stretching," she said. This ancient practice combines physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation, creating a comprehensive approach to health.

While Sana admits she is not yet an expert, she has grown fond of several postures that she practises regularly. "Some of my favorite postures include the Bridge Pose, Bhujangasana, and Dhanurasana, which help me alleviate physical discomfort and achieve a balanced state of mind," said the 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' actress. For Sana, yoga wasn't just a casual decision, but a necessary one. "Yoga has been a game-changer for me, soothing both my mind and body," said Sana, who's known for her work in 'Aadat Se Majboor'. Before embracing yoga, Sana faced numerous health issues, including bloating, constant agitation, and lethargy. These challenges were more than minor inconveniences -- they impacted her daily life and overall well-being.

Sana said: "My nutritionist recommended incorporating yoga in my routine, highlighting its numerous benefits." Trusting the advice, she embarked on a journey that would bring about remarkable changes in her life. Sana has been practising yoga for a year now, and the results are evident. "Committing to yoga transformed my life. Now, I feel much better... An hour of yoga each day ensures lifelong health," she said.

What Sana finds most remarkable about yoga is its healing power. "Yoga possesses incredible healing powers and transformative energy," she said. On the work front, Sana last featured in the reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
  2. 4,300 Indian Millionaires Projected To Leave In 2024: Which Country Is Their Top Destination?
  3. Gujarat: Govt Announces 7,500 Permanent Jobs A Day After Detaining Over 300 Aspirants For Protest In Gandhinagar | Details
  4. Outlook News Wrap June 19: Heatwave Death Toll Soars, PM Modi Inaugurates Nalanda Uni Campus, US Delegation Meets Dalai Lama And More
  5. Sickle Cell Disease-Free India Not Possible Without ASHA, Anganwadi Workers: Jual Oram
Entertainment News
  1. Actor Sheezan Khan Completes 11 Years In TV Industry, Promises 'More To Come'
  2. Iqbal Khan On 'Commander Karan Saxena': 'Never Played Anything This Dark In The Last 23-24 Years'
  3. Gujarat HC's Interim Stay On OTT Release Of 'Maharaj' Film Extended By A Day
  4. Patralekhaa-Varun Sharma Comedy Drama ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Books July 10 Release
  5. Mallika Sherawat Says ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Required Her To Step Out Of Comfort Zone, 'Wipe Away Make-Up'
Sports News
  1. Latest Sports News Today: India-W Post 326/3 Vs South Africa-W In 2nd ODI; Euro 2024 Features Croatia Vs Albania
  2. England Vs West Indies, Prediction T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report
  3. USA Vs RSA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score: Undefeated South Africa Meet Optimistic United States In Antigua
  4. United States Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: USA Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Pakistan Cricket Board Waiting For Update On Young Fast Bowling Quartet's Fitness
World News
  1. Why Are Gen Z Men Spending Thousands On ‘Lookmaxxing’? Can This TikTok Trend Get Them A Perfect Appearance?
  2. How Taylor Swift Celebrated Scooter Braun's Retirement From Music Management At The Eras Tour
  3. Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer
  4. Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack
  5. ‘Homesick’ Prince Harry Wants To Return To The UK, But Wife Meghan Markle Feels ‘Rejected’; Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21