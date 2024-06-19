Sana Makbul's Favourite Yoga Poses: Bhujangasana And Dhanurasana

While Sana admits she is not yet an expert, she has grown fond of several postures that she practises regularly. "Some of my favorite postures include the Bridge Pose, Bhujangasana, and Dhanurasana, which help me alleviate physical discomfort and achieve a balanced state of mind," said the 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' actress. For Sana, yoga wasn't just a casual decision, but a necessary one. "Yoga has been a game-changer for me, soothing both my mind and body," said Sana, who's known for her work in 'Aadat Se Majboor'. Before embracing yoga, Sana faced numerous health issues, including bloating, constant agitation, and lethargy. These challenges were more than minor inconveniences -- they impacted her daily life and overall well-being.