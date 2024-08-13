Munawar Faruqui is often seen landing in controversies. He recently grabbed the headlines for his crass joke on the Konkani people. It didn't go down well with the community and he was slammed by a section of netizens on social media. Munawar has now issued a public apology for his remark. He took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to share a video of himself talking about his recent joke that irked the Konkanis. He said his intention was not to hurt the Konkani people and it was taken out of context. The 'Bigg Boss 17' winner made the controversial statement about Konkanis at a show.