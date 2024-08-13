Munawar Faruqui is often seen landing in controversies. He recently grabbed the headlines for his crass joke on the Konkani people. It didn't go down well with the community and he was slammed by a section of netizens on social media. Munawar has now issued a public apology for his remark. He took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to share a video of himself talking about his recent joke that irked the Konkanis. He said his intention was not to hurt the Konkani people and it was taken out of context. The 'Bigg Boss 17' winner made the controversial statement about Konkanis at a show.
What did Munawar Faruqui say about Konkanis?
In the viral video, Munawar Faruqui, during an interaction with the audience, is heard saying, “Konkani log c****** banate hai (Konkanis fool others)."
Munawar Faruqui apologises
Later, in the apology video, he tweeted in Marathi, “Much love and my apologies to Konkanis'' and also explained what actually happened. The stand-up comedian apologised for hurting people's sentiments, and said in Hindi, “I have noticed that some people are getting hurt over my clip and as a comedian, I don’t want to hurt anyone.''
He added, "Maine jispe joke kiya tha wo logon ne bhi bahut enjoy kiya tha show. Show pe bhi sab log the, Marathi log the, Muslim log the, Hindu log the (The people I made the joke about also enjoyed the show a lot. There were people from all backgrounds at the show — Marathis, Muslims, Hindus)."
Munawar also said, "But when we see such things on the internet, and we notice it, we understand the issue. I want to apologise and say sorry to all. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.”
After Munawar shared the video, there were mixed reactions to it. While some supported, some again criticised him. One fan wrote, ''Always with You bhai No Matter What...We all know you will never hurt someone'' while another wrote, ''Not needed but it's good you spoke about it. Appreciated''. One user commented, ''Darr Gaya munawar'' while one said, ''Controversy King''.