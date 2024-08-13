Television

'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show

Here's the question from the first episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16' which made the contestant lose Rs 25 lakhs. The Amitabh Bachchan show airs on SonyTV.

Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16
Amitabh Bachchan on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Amitabh Bachchan is back on television with the sixteenth season of his most loved show – ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati.’ As the first episode aired yesterday, the buzz continues to be at an all-time high. The show grabbed eyeballs on Monday as the first contestant failed to answer a question worth Rs 25 lakhs which was based on ‘Mahabharat.’

The actor introduced his first contestant – Utkarsh Baxi – on the hot seat. The Bengaluru-based HR professional aced the game up to the Rs 25 lakh question. However, it was this question based on the ‘Mahabharat’ which made him lose the game. Amitabh Bachchan asked him, “According to the Mahabharata, which God gifted a garland to Amba, saying whoever wears it will be the person to kill Bhishma?” The options presented on the screen were: Lord Shiva, Lord Kartikeya, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Vayu.

Baxi was unsure of the answer, and he used a lifeline – Video Call A Friend. His friend told him that the answer was Lord Shiva. However, he was still unsure of the answer, and he used another lifeline – Double Dip. With two chances in his kitty, he chose Lord Shiva as the first answer. The answer was incorrect. He picked Lord Vayu for his next chance which was also incorrect.

After losing Rs 25 lakh on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’, Bachchan revealed that the correct answer was Lord Kartikeya. The host said, “Lord Kartikeya, after rigorous penance, appeared in front of Amba in his six-faced avatar and presented her with a garland. He said, ‘Whoever wears it will be able to kill Bhishma.’ Since nobody was ready to do it, he threw it on a pole. Later, when Amba was reborn as Shikhandi, she wore the garland and killed Bhishma.”

Baxi walked with Rs 3.20 lakhs. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ airs on Sony TV from 9 PM onwards on Monday to Friday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  2. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
  3. Rohit Sharma Was A Fantastic Leader, Privileged To Work With Him, Says Rahul Dravid
  4. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  5. ECB, Cricket Scotland In Talks Over Team GB For Los Angeles Olympics 2028
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Premier League: Guardiola Reveals Grealish 'Blow' But Hopes Man City Winger Could Face Chelsea
  5. EFL Championship: Scott Parker Hails 'Big Result' As Burnley Trounce Luton Town
Tennis News
  1. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  2. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
  3. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  4. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  5. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  2. Anticipation And Hope: The Migration Impact On Rural Families
  3. 'Made A Mistake': Ajit Pawar On Fielding Wife Sunetra Against Sister Supriya In Baramati LS Polls
  4. Delhi Flag Hoisting Row: CM Kejriwal's Direction For Atishi To Hoist Tricolour Invalid, Says GAD
  5. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: NHRC Issues Notice To West Bengal Govt, State Police Chief
Entertainment News
  1. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
  2. 'Kottukkali' Trailer Review: Anna Ben Is Possessed By A Spirit In This Soori Starrer
  3. Netizens React With Joy As AbRam Khan Lends His Voice To 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Version
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati Temple On Mother Sridevi's Birth Anniversary With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya
  5. Kit Harrington Reveals Why 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Was 'Rushed': We Were All So Tired
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  2. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  3. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  4. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
  5. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  2. Bangladesh Violence: Murder Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina
  3. Bangladesh After Hasina: Political Shifts, Yunus’ Leadership, And The Surge In Attacks On Minorities
  4. UNSC 'Ill-Equipped' For Changing World: Appeal Made For UN Reform, Permanent Seats For Africa, India
  5. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone