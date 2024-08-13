Amitabh Bachchan is back on television with the sixteenth season of his most loved show – ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati.’ As the first episode aired yesterday, the buzz continues to be at an all-time high. The show grabbed eyeballs on Monday as the first contestant failed to answer a question worth Rs 25 lakhs which was based on ‘Mahabharat.’
The actor introduced his first contestant – Utkarsh Baxi – on the hot seat. The Bengaluru-based HR professional aced the game up to the Rs 25 lakh question. However, it was this question based on the ‘Mahabharat’ which made him lose the game. Amitabh Bachchan asked him, “According to the Mahabharata, which God gifted a garland to Amba, saying whoever wears it will be the person to kill Bhishma?” The options presented on the screen were: Lord Shiva, Lord Kartikeya, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Vayu.
Baxi was unsure of the answer, and he used a lifeline – Video Call A Friend. His friend told him that the answer was Lord Shiva. However, he was still unsure of the answer, and he used another lifeline – Double Dip. With two chances in his kitty, he chose Lord Shiva as the first answer. The answer was incorrect. He picked Lord Vayu for his next chance which was also incorrect.
After losing Rs 25 lakh on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’, Bachchan revealed that the correct answer was Lord Kartikeya. The host said, “Lord Kartikeya, after rigorous penance, appeared in front of Amba in his six-faced avatar and presented her with a garland. He said, ‘Whoever wears it will be able to kill Bhishma.’ Since nobody was ready to do it, he threw it on a pole. Later, when Amba was reborn as Shikhandi, she wore the garland and killed Bhishma.”
Baxi walked with Rs 3.20 lakhs. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ airs on Sony TV from 9 PM onwards on Monday to Friday.