Television

Shaheer Sheikh Visits His 'Cherished' Friend Hina Khan In The Hospital; Calls Her 'Fearless'

Shaheer Sheikh, in his post for Hina Khan, wrote that he is proud of the 'grit and resilience' that she has shown.

Shaheer Sheikh meets Hina Khan at hospital
Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Television actress Hina Khan has been sharing her struggle story with breast cancer, her daily routine and also not shying away from flaunting her scars. Hina's good friend Shaheer Sheikh paid a visit to her in the hospital where the actress is currently undergoing treatment.

Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram handle to share a hearfelt post for his close friend Hina Khan. He was all praise for Hina for her strength and determination. The 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' actor shared the post alongside pics with Hina in the hospital.

Shaheer wrote, "You are my cherished friend and I have always seen u inspire people around the world by doing the right thing but watching your grit and resilience in the last few months has made me feel so proud of you. You are fiery and fearless."

He added, "Here’s to always finding sunshine and rainbows in the grey skies and always being in pursuit of that silver lining. #BFF #fearless."

Have a look at Shaheer Sheikh's post for Hina Khan here.

Hina commented on the post, ''Always always always thr for me'' and added a red heart emoji.

Hina and Shaheer, worked together in the music video 'Barsaat Aa Gayi'.

Hina Khan's breast cancer diagnosis sent shockwaves across the nation. She took to her Instagram handle to share the news of Stage 3 breast cancer. Since then she has been sharing motivational and inspiring posts.

In June, Hina in her post, revealed that her treatment had started and reassured everyone that she is doing well. She also said that she is ready to do ''everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger''

She wrote, ''To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer.''

