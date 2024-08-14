Last month, actor Kush Shah, who played the role of Goli in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', quit the show. He was given a farewell party by the makers where producer Asit Modi and the entire cast were present. Dharmit Shah has stepped into the shoes of Kush. In an interview, Dharmit has opened up on playing Goli in 'TMKOC', and how he is dealing with comparisons with Kush.
In an interview with ETimes, Dharmit said that there will be comparisons, and he is ready for it. He also said that he and Kush are different personalities and their reactions can’t be the same. Dharmit added, ''I will definitely try to match up to what the previous Goli did.” He also said that he is not going to copy the previous Goli and will try and bring his own flavour to the character.
Dharmit also shared that he is taking no pressure about his role, but “there is a sense of responsibility” that he has to deliver his best. He also said he and his character Goli are similar in being big foodies.
Dharmit is ready to bond well with his 'TMKOC' co-stars and understands that there might be some challenges as he is new to the show. “I will have to mix-up well with my co-stars so that the chemistry and bonding reflects onscreen,'' he added.
While talking about his parents' reaction to his casting in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', Dharmit said that they were surprised. He shared, “I did not inform my parents but I was on sets when I got selected. I went home and informed them about the news. They were over the moon, they were very happy.”
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been running since 16 years and it is one of the longest-running sitcoms. Kush joined the show when it was launched in July 2008. He left it to pursue his education. Dilip Joshi, Balwinder Singh Suri, Monaz Mevawalla, Sunayana Fozdar and others are part of the show.