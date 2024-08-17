Television

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom

The makers of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' alleged that several social media accounts, websites and YouTube channels had been using their content and characters for personal gains.

Delhi HC bans unauthorized use of content of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’
‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest running sitcoms. It has been on air since 16 years. Recently, the makers of the show, had approached the Delhi High Court to claim that they own the title, the format, characters, characterizations, character mannerisms, characteristic dialogues, voice, dialogue delivery, mannerisms and all other intellectual property rights (IPR) in the show. The makers alleged that several social media accounts, websites and YouTube channels had been using their content and characters for personal gains. They also claimed that there was usage of the show's characters, producing animation, AI-generated images, deepfakes, and even pornographic content featuring the show's characters.

The Delhi High Court has now restrained unauthorised use of the content of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', as per a report by Barandbench.com. It has issued a John Doe order (a type of legal order that allows a person or entity to take legal action against an unknown party or parties) to protect the intellectual property rights of the popular sitcom.

The court barred several YouTube channels, websites, and social media handles from infringing or copying any trademark, title, character, or any other intellectual property of 'TMKOC'.

Justice Mini Pushkarna passed the ex parte ad interim injunction order on August 14, and said if the ex parte ad interim injunction is not granted, the plaintiff will suffer an irreparable loss.

Asit Modi, the producer of the show, said in an official statement to the media, "This show has been a labour of love for everyone involved, and it's disheartening to see our hard work being exploited in such a manner. We are grateful to the Delhi High Court for recognising the importance of protecting our intellectual property. This order sends a strong message that such infringements will not be tolerated."

He also said that as the creator of the show, he has always believed in the power of storytelling and the impact it can have on people's lives. Modi further said that this order not only protects their ''creative efforts but also boosts the morale of everyone involved in the making of the show''.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  2. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  4. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
  5. Samoa vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 2
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Fulham: Red Devils Start Off With A Win - In Pics
  2. Ulm 0-4 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller's Double Helps Vincent Kompany Make Winning Start
  3. Le Havre 1-4 Paris-Saint-Germain: Les Parisiens Start Title Defence Emphatic Late Win
  4. Manchester United 1-0 Fulham: Joshua Zirkzee The Hero On Red Devils Debut
  5. Pressure – What Pressure? Manchester United New Boy Joshua Zirkzee Shrugs Off Debut Nerves
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: Teen Girl Raped By School Teacher, Dies After Months Of Treatment
  2. Gurugram, Noida Malls Receive Bomb Threats; Police, Bomb Squad At Site
  3. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Reaches CBI Office
  4. Kedarnath Trek Route, Damaged By Landslides, Repaired; Reopened For Pilgrims
  5. Lightning Strikes Kill 3 Women, 7 Others Injured In Chhattisgarh; Compensation Announced
Entertainment News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners List: '12th Fail' Bags Best Film, Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor Award
  5. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
US News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
World News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  3. French Pilot Dies After Jet Crashes Into Sea During Airshow | On Cam
  4. Wars, A Mockery Of The Freedoms For Which They Are Fought
  5. Ukrainian Officials Urge Civilians To Evacuate Eastern City Of Pokrovsk As Russian Troops Close In
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Reaches CBI Office
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know