'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest running sitcoms. It has been on air since 16 years. Recently, the makers of the show, had approached the Delhi High Court to claim that they own the title, the format, characters, characterizations, character mannerisms, characteristic dialogues, voice, dialogue delivery, mannerisms and all other intellectual property rights (IPR) in the show. The makers alleged that several social media accounts, websites and YouTube channels had been using their content and characters for personal gains. They also claimed that there was usage of the show's characters, producing animation, AI-generated images, deepfakes, and even pornographic content featuring the show's characters.