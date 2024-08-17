'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest running sitcoms. It has been on air since 16 years. Recently, the makers of the show, had approached the Delhi High Court to claim that they own the title, the format, characters, characterizations, character mannerisms, characteristic dialogues, voice, dialogue delivery, mannerisms and all other intellectual property rights (IPR) in the show. The makers alleged that several social media accounts, websites and YouTube channels had been using their content and characters for personal gains. They also claimed that there was usage of the show's characters, producing animation, AI-generated images, deepfakes, and even pornographic content featuring the show's characters.
The Delhi High Court has now restrained unauthorised use of the content of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', as per a report by Barandbench.com. It has issued a John Doe order (a type of legal order that allows a person or entity to take legal action against an unknown party or parties) to protect the intellectual property rights of the popular sitcom.
The court barred several YouTube channels, websites, and social media handles from infringing or copying any trademark, title, character, or any other intellectual property of 'TMKOC'.
Justice Mini Pushkarna passed the ex parte ad interim injunction order on August 14, and said if the ex parte ad interim injunction is not granted, the plaintiff will suffer an irreparable loss.
Asit Modi, the producer of the show, said in an official statement to the media, "This show has been a labour of love for everyone involved, and it's disheartening to see our hard work being exploited in such a manner. We are grateful to the Delhi High Court for recognising the importance of protecting our intellectual property. This order sends a strong message that such infringements will not be tolerated."
He also said that as the creator of the show, he has always believed in the power of storytelling and the impact it can have on people's lives. Modi further said that this order not only protects their ''creative efforts but also boosts the morale of everyone involved in the making of the show''.