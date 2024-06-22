Art & Entertainment

Ranvir Shorey Hopes To Get Good Acting Assignments After ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’

Actor Ranvir Shorey, one of the contestants in the third edition of 'Bigg Boss OTT', said he is hoping to get some good acting assignments after the reality show.

Instagram
Ranvir Shorey Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Ranvir Shorey, one of the contestants in the third edition of 'Bigg Boss OTT', said he is hoping to get some good acting assignments after the reality show.

When asked if he would be seen in more reality shows, Ranvir told IANS: "I don't think I will be doing a reality show immediately after this, but in this business, you can't be sure because a lot of things depend on what you are getting as an actor.” The actor wants to get back to his "main job" post, 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. "As an actor, you are not consistently getting good work. So, I am hoping to get good acting assignments after this and go back to my main job, which is acting. So, there is no plan yet to get into any reality show," he said. Ranvir shared that every year he would receive a call from the makers of the show, but for various reasons, he couldn't participate.

However, this year is different, as he explained why he chose to do the third season of the OTT version of the show, hosted by Anil Kapoor. “This year, what was special was that my son is going for his summer holidays with his mother to the US for a month, and I had no major work. So, I thought it fit well right now in my life. The second reason is that I badly needed a detox from screens because everything is just screens. Entertainment and communication are on screen. I was tired of dead-scrolling on social media,” said Ranvir. The actor found it healthy to take a break from it (screen time) for one-and-a-half months. "So, basically, this is the mindset I am going in with. I am hoping to get something out of Bigg Boss, not just Bigg Boss getting something out of me," he said. With Anil Kapoor taking on hosting duties, Ranvir hopes the veteran star “cuts him some slack.”

“If Salman was there, I would have been happy, as I have worked with him before. I think that could have worked in my favour as a contestant, but Anil sir is a legend, a charming person, and he brings great energy, vibrance, and a certain youthfulness.” “So, I am quite excited to interact with him. I am hoping he will cut me some slack,” he added. Even the most patient person loses his cool in the 'Bigg Boss' house, what does he think about it? "I am a very impatient and uncool person, so that will be a challenge for me to keep my temper in check. But the good thing is that I am not under any pressure. I am going there to be there for one month or a month and a half. That will help me stay calm,” he said. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' airs on Jio Cinema Premium.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Amid NEET Row, Govt Forms Panel Headed By Ex-ISRO Chief For Fair Conduct Of Exams
  2. Day In Pics: June 22, 2024
  3. Mamata Banerjee To Campaign For Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi In Kerala’s Wayanad: Report
  4. Bihar: Panic Surfaces As Bridge Collapses In Siwan, 2nd Incident In One Week; No Casualty Reported | Details
  5. Before Kanchanjunga Express, Major Train Accidents Over The Last Few Years
Entertainment News
  1. Vedang Raina Opens Up On Working With ‘Fantastic Co-Star’ Alia Bhatt On ‘Jigra’
  2. 'Trigger Warning' On Netflix Movie Review: Jessica Alba's Comeback Film Will Make You Yawn With Its Predictability And Dullness
  3. Darshan Admits Borrowing Rs 40 Lakhs From Friend To Pay Off His Associates To Destroy Evidence: Report
  4. Crew Members Of Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Allege Non-Payment Of Salaries, Share Their Ordeal In Viral Post
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer 2 Review: Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama Protects Deepika Padukone From The Impending War
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup, Super 8: What's St Vincent’s Weather Forecast?
  2. United States Vs England Preview, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super 8: Jos Buttler & Co Eye Big Win Over USA
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  4. United States Vs England Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super 8: When, Where To Watch
  5. Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe-Less France Play 0-0 Draw With Netherlands - In Pics
World News
  1. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  2. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  3. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  4. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
  5. Bangladesh: Deluge Leaves Over 2 Million People Stranded, 10 People Killed As Death Toll Likely To Rise
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Amid NEET Row, Govt Forms Panel Headed By Ex-ISRO Chief For Fair Conduct Of Exams
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon