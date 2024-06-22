Ranvir Shorey Hopes To Get Good Acting Assignments After ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’

However, this year is different, as he explained why he chose to do the third season of the OTT version of the show, hosted by Anil Kapoor. “This year, what was special was that my son is going for his summer holidays with his mother to the US for a month, and I had no major work. So, I thought it fit well right now in my life. The second reason is that I badly needed a detox from screens because everything is just screens. Entertainment and communication are on screen. I was tired of dead-scrolling on social media,” said Ranvir. The actor found it healthy to take a break from it (screen time) for one-and-a-half months. "So, basically, this is the mindset I am going in with. I am hoping to get something out of Bigg Boss, not just Bigg Boss getting something out of me," he said. With Anil Kapoor taking on hosting duties, Ranvir hopes the veteran star “cuts him some slack.”