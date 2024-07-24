'Kill': Lakshya-Raghav Juyal Starrer Releases On OTT But Everyone Can't Watch It; Here's Why

'Kill,' starring Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, released in theatres on July 5. The action thriller received positive reviews for the intense action scenes and stellar performances. Since its release, audiences have been eagerly waiting for its OTT release. 'Kill' is available to watch on OTT but not free for Indian viewers as of now. You can watch it by renting. Read on to know how.
Where and how to watch 'Kill' on OTT
Lakshya Lalwani and Raghav Juyal starrer 'Kill' it is currently available for overseas audiences. Indian viewers can rent it at $24.99. For this, you have to turn on your VPN, and if you don't have, you can easily download any free VPN service. You can then set the VPN to USA and then open Amazon's website www.amazon.com. Log in with your credentials and if you don't have subscription buy it. You can buy/rent the movie for $24.99.
When will 'Kill' release on OTT in India?
If you want to watch it for free, then you have to wait for mid-August or September. As per reports, 'Kill' is expected to release in India on Disney+Hostar either in August or September. We are waiting for the official OTT release date in India.
'Kill' plot
'Kill' is about a story of Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) who fights with a gang of goons on a train to New Delhi. The entire train ride turns into a bloodbath. Its gripping storyline, adrenaline-pumping action scenes and realistic performances make it worth watching.
Before its theatrical release, the film had its world premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival as a Midnight Madness selection. It will have an English remake and the rights have been already sold by the makers.
'Kill' has been produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, and Apoorva Mehta.