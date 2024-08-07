‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ is an Indian adaptation of the Korean show – ‘Signal.’ As an adaptation, the makers have done a good job in improvising this show for the Indian audience. However, the show has a set of drawbacks that tend to pull it down. The show constantly juggles between timelines and the audience really needs to be focused to keep track of the developments in both timelines. The first episode started as a slow burn which can make someone not want to watch the next episodes. However, it picks up pace from the second episode onwards. The show is well-directed because every episode ends on a cliffhanger that makes you want to watch the next episode, and the next episode picks up from a pivotal point which keeps you glued.