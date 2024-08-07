When the teaser of ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ was unveiled in January, the show piqued curiosity because it presented a unique blend of mysticism, science, and mystery. The trailer of this cop-drama was released last month, and fans were excited to see the fantastic trio of Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal, and Kritika Kamra in a completely new avatar. The trailer packed a mix of time travel, thriller, and drama. ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ will be available to stream on Zee5 from August 9 onwards. In case you are planning to add this thriller to your weekend binge, then here’s all that you need to know about the upcoming web series.
‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’: Story
The plot revolves around two police officers who belong to two different timelines – Shaurya Anthwal (played by Dhairya Karwa) from the 1990s, and Yug Arya (played by Raghav Juyal) from 2016. The two cops find themselves communicating with each other on one fateful night when Yug Arya is solving the kidnapping case of Aditi Tiwari. Exactly at 11:11, the two cops end up communicating with each other through a walkie-talkie for just 60 seconds. They both help each other solve cases. However, this triggers a chain of events that potentially changes the past as well as the present.
As the eccentric Yug constantly solves the cases one after the other, his senior Vamika Rawat (played by Kritika Kamra) gets puzzled. Yug and Vamika solve the cold cases that have been assigned to their unit as they deal with their battles. Yug gets fixated on finding out what happened to Shaurya and how did he go missing. On the other hand, Vamika does not give up on Shaurya and keeps holding on to bits and pieces of her mentor and unrequited love in the present day.
‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’: Performances
Dhairya Karwa as Shaurya Anthwal has delivered a fine performance. The actor shines in all the scenes which feature him, and it is difficult to get your eyes off him. Karwa has got the pahadi accent extremely well and his body language also shows how beautifully he has gotten into the skin of his character. The way he embodies love, pain, and even grief proves his prowess as an actor. Karwa is a treat to watch even in the small action sequences.
Raghav Juyal as Yug Arya needs a little bit of toning down. His character is eccentric and impulsive, but the way he has portrayed the role has made his character come across as annoying rather than as headstrong. His body language and his accent make it look like he is trying too hard in this role. This, frankly, comes across as a disappointment when you take into consideration his role in ‘Kill’ where he was excellent.
Kritika Kamra as Vamika Rawat is seen easing into her role as the show progresses. The actor grows into her role as the show moves. Initially, her performance stuck out like a sore thumb, but she slowly made the character her own. She lacks nuance in certain parts which could have been worked upon. Nevertheless, she is easy on the eye and delivers an earnest performance.
‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ is an Indian adaptation of the Korean show – ‘Signal.’ As an adaptation, the makers have done a good job in improvising this show for the Indian audience. However, the show has a set of drawbacks that tend to pull it down. The show constantly juggles between timelines and the audience really needs to be focused to keep track of the developments in both timelines. The first episode started as a slow burn which can make someone not want to watch the next episodes. However, it picks up pace from the second episode onwards. The show is well-directed because every episode ends on a cliffhanger that makes you want to watch the next episode, and the next episode picks up from a pivotal point which keeps you glued.
Coming to the plot and the execution, ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ has taken some interesting criminal cases. The details of the cases are intense, and they lure you in. But the way, it has been executed needs a little polishing. Interestingly, all three leads have their backstories. But these stories take forever to unfold. At certain times, the dialogues tend to feed you with information rather than revealing it through the scenes. The manner in which the evidence is handled at times is too careless. The show had good potential, but it got marred as these finer details were missed out on.
The editing is really where the show manages to stand out. The scenes blend into each other beautifully. The finest example of this is seen in the title track and in the first episode itself. The show is visually appealing because of how seamlessly it has been edited. The loose ends are let loose for long, but every detail is cohesively tied up in the end.
‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’: Cast & Crew
Director: Umesh Bist
Cast: Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Mukti Mohan, Gaurav Sharma
Available On: Zee5
Duration: 8 episodes (36-50 minutes each approximately)
Advertisement
Languages: Hindi
‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes, with parental guidance.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ is a show which demands your attention, focus, and time. This is not one of those shows that you can leave to play in the background while you watch it mindlessly. The show has a lot of finer details which you might miss out on if you do not pay enough attention. This Umesh Bist directorial is gripping and exciting only because of its novel plot and the treatment. The show could benefit from packing the details quickly rather than slow cooking every episode. What the show also needs is a little polishing and refinement in terms of its dialogues and the plot. I am going with 3.5 stars.