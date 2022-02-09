Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Dhairya Karwa Refuses To Get A Picture Taken With Deepika Padukone

Actor Dhairya Karwa recounted a day when he declined to take selfies with actress Deepika Padukone at the '83' wrap-up celebration. The actress is his co-star in the upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan'.

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 12:23 am

Actor Dhairya Karwa will next be seen in the upcoming romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan' alongside actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He was previously seen acting in films like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' in which he played Indian Army officer Captain Sartaj Singh, and sports drama '83,' in which he portrayed former Indian cricketer and former Indian coach Ravi Shastri.

In a recent interview, the rising actor Karwa claimed that he declined to be photographed with the 'Piku' actress during director Kabir Khan's '83' wrap-up celebration. In the film based on India's first ODI World Cup victory in 1983, real-life couple actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone played another real-life couple of cricketer Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia.

Karwa told ETimes that while everyone else was busy taking pictures with Padukone, he wasn't. He claimed that he bravely approached her and told her that instead of taking pictures with her, he wanted to make a film with her. Karwa went on to say that filmmaker Shakun Batra's directorial was not even mentioned at the time, and she was pleasantly surprised when the two stars met for the first time for the film.

In 'Gehraiyaan,' Karwa will display his emotional and acting range as Karan, Alisha's (Deepika Padukone) boyfriend. Their strained relationship reaches a breaking point when she begins a secret relationship with Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi), the fiancé of her cousin Tia (Ananya Panday).

Aside from the four leads, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur also play pivotal roles in the film. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11 and is co-produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films. Since the release of the film's captivating trailer and fresh soundtrack, fans have been eagerly anticipating its release.

