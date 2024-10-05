Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  

A

I feel that an artist’s work has to reflect the times. I’m not saying that all art has to be dark. But in my art, it has to reflect everything. There’s an entire body of work that I labelled ‘Andolanjeevi.’ I said I’m an Andolanjeevi artist.

When the abrogation of Article 370 happened in Kashmir, I was in the hills and I was all alone. I didn’t have anyone around to give vent to my feelings. So at that point of time, I made this work which was called ‘Nazarband.’