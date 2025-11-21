Keerthy Suresh On Her AI-Morphed Images: It's Hurting And Irritating

Several top actresses, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandanna, among others, have been targeted by deepfakes in recent times.
Keerthy Suresh has also been a victim of AI, as her morphed pictures circulated widely on social media.
She said AI has become a "huge issue," and it has "turned into both a boon and a bane."
The rapid rise and circulation of AI-manipulated content of both celebrities and the public has become deeply concerning, causing serious risk to their reputation, safety, and mental health. Several top actresses, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandanna, among others, have been targeted by deepfakes in recent times.
Actress Keerthy Suresh, who has also been a victim of the AI-morphed images, opened up about the growing issue during a promotional event of her upcoming film, Revolver Rita.
Keerthy Suresh on the issue of AI-misuse
Speaking about her experience at a press conference in Chennai, Keerthy Suresh said that AI has become a "huge issue," adding that it has "turned into both a boon and a bane."
"Humans created technology, but we are gradually losing control over it. On social media, I am often shocked to see my photos in suggestive outfits and wonder if I ever wore them, because they look that real. Recently, an outfit I wore for a movie puja was altered in a vulgar way from a different angle. For a moment, I was confused, and then I realised I never posed like that. It is definitely irritating and deeply hurting," the actress said further.
On the work front, Keerthy's upcoming release is Revolver Rita, which will hit the screens worldwide on November 28.
Written and directed by JK Chandru, the film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route.
It also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan, and Super Subbarayan in significant roles.