The video has fetched over 17 million views and hundreds of likes. Fans took to the comments to express their concern and wrote how they were not happy with the video. One fan said, “AI is getting dangerous day by day.” A second fan commented, “I am getting scared of AI now.” A third fan mentioned, “I really hope you have consent for using the AI that uses real human faces.” This is the third time that the actor’s face has been used for deepfake videos. Last month, a similar video surfaced online that showed the actor’s face morphed onto the body of Wamiqa Gabbi.