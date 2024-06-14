Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's Deepfake GRWM Video Goes Viral For The Third Time, Fans Express Their Concern

Alia Bhatt has fallen prey to a deepfake video. The video shows a woman with the actor's face filming a GRWM video.

Instagram
Alia Bhatt Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Alia Bhatt has fallen prey to AI-generated deep fake videos once again. A viral video shows a woman with the actor’s face participating in the GRWM (Get Ready With Me) trend on Instagram. The video has left her fans concerned and they took to the comments to express their opinions.

In a video shared by an Instagram user, a woman who looks like Alia Bhatt shows her GRWM routine. The woman is seen in a black chikankari kurta and pajamas. She tied her hair in a bun and finished off her look with a silver jhumka and silver bangles. Sharing the video, the user wrote, “Black (black heart emoji) kurta... #aliabatt #ai #outfit #fashion #unfixface.” As the video went viral, Bhatt’s fans were quick to notice that the actor’s face had been used on the face of another woman.

Take a look at the video here.

The video has fetched over 17 million views and hundreds of likes. Fans took to the comments to express their concern and wrote how they were not happy with the video. One fan said, “AI is getting dangerous day by day.” A second fan commented, “I am getting scared of AI now.” A third fan mentioned, “I really hope you have consent for using the AI that uses real human faces.” This is the third time that the actor’s face has been used for deepfake videos. Last month, a similar video surfaced online that showed the actor’s face morphed onto the body of Wamiqa Gabbi.

On the work front, Bhatt was last seen in ‘Heart Of Stone’ where she shared the screen with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’. Additionally, she will also be seen in a spy film by Yash Raj Films.

