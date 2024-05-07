Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi

A video that has gone viral on social media platforms shows Alia Bhatt's face has been placed onto Wamiqa Gabbi’s body.

Instagram
Alia Bhatt's face placed onto actress Wamiqa Gabbi’s face Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Alia Bhatt has yet again become the target of deepfake technology. This time her face has been morphed onto another actress. A video that has gone viral on social media platforms shows Alia’s face has been placed onto Wamiqa Gabbi’s body. Fans of Alia have expressed their concern over this deepfake video and are angry with the misuse of AI technology.

A user wrote, ''Is this legal?? U r using alia's face'' while many pointed out that the actual video is of Wamiqa Gabbi.

A few days back, Wamiqa Gabbi shared a video on her official Instagram, where she was seen in a red saree with a sleeveless blouse. She donned the beautiful saree for the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’. This is the same get-up where Alia's face has been morphed.

This is not the first time the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress has fallen victim of deepfake video. Last year, a video surfaced on the internet where her face was incorporated into video of another woman. In the clip, the woman was seen making some gestures on camera. Other celebs who were subjected to deepfake videos were Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif and Kajol among others.

Deepfake videos have raised concern among celebs and common men. Earlier, amidst the alarming cases of these videos, PM Narendra Modi, addressing this serious issue said, “Deepfake a big concern, asked ChatGPT team to give deepfake warning in content." 

Coming back to Alia, she has swooned everyone with her ethereal look at Met Gala 2024. The diva turned heads at the red carpet in a custom floral saree with a pallu train by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It was her second appearance at the fashion event.

Alia Bhatt pays a nod to the Indian heritage with her MET Gala 2024 look - Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has an interesting line-up of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Jigra', directed by Vasan Bala. It also stars 'The Archies' star Vedang Raina. She has also reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Love And War', also co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

