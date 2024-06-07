Alia Bhatt To Reportedly Undergo Intense Training For YRF Spy Universe Film, To Shoot In Mumbai And UK

Alia Bhatt is all set to headline in a YRF Spy Universe film, and it has now been reported that the actress will begin shooting it in July this year. According to a report in Mid-Day, Alia is required to undergo an intensive training session for the film. She will do the training at the YRF’s Andheri studios (Mumbai) and prepare for the film’s action sequences.
In fact, the Mumbai shoot schedule will be “heavily guarded” in order to make sure that no photos or videos get leaked from the sets. Alia Bhatt will be joined by Sharvari Wagh during the Mumbai shoot, and the YRF spy film, helmed by Shiv Rawail, marks their first collaboration.
“Shiv Rawail has slotted several fight sequences for the first leg. After her introduction scene, Alia will move on to another massive action set-piece that will see her and Sharvari join forces. Adi will ensure that the Mumbai shoot is conducted with a limited crew and is heavily guarded so that details aren’t leaked,” the entertainment portal quoted a source close to the development as saying.
Meanwhile, it is believed that Alia and Sharvari will head to the UK for the film’s shoot after wrapping up their shoot in Mumbai. In the UK, they will also be joined by Anil Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt’s YRF Spy Universe film was confirmed earlier this year by Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani. He had said at the time, “As one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there’s a lot of stuff that’s going to come in the spy universe. We’re going to see more and more films getting made under it. But, of course, not going to share everything here. We will talk about it at a more opportune time. For now, I can say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film.”
Before Alia and Sharvari, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone too have been part of the YRF Spy Universe films. While Katrina played an ISI agent Zoya in the ‘Tiger’ franchise, Deepika was seen as ISI spy Rubina in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’. Kiara Advani too has joined the spy universe with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-led ‘War 2’.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will soon also be seen in Jigra, the shooting of which was recently wrapped up. The film also stars Vedang Raina and will be released later this year. Besides this, Alia also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her pipeline.