Alia Bhatt To Reportedly Undergo Intense Training For YRF Spy Universe Film, To Shoot In Mumbai And UK

Alia Bhatt’s YRF Spy Universe film was confirmed earlier this year by Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani. He had said at the time, “As one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there’s a lot of stuff that’s going to come in the spy universe. We’re going to see more and more films getting made under it. But, of course, not going to share everything here. We will talk about it at a more opportune time. For now, I can say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film.”