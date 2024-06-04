Alia Bhatt On Her Transition From Bollywood To Being An International Name: It's Tough To Pinpoint What Worked

Alia Bhatt is not only one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, she is also an entrepreneur and fashion icon. Not to miss, she made her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’, starring Gal Gadot.
Now in a recent interview with The Economic Times, the actress talked about what contributed most to her international appeal and recognition. Adding how it is tough to pinpoint what factors worked for her, Alia mentioned, “I've always believed that when you're talking about international appeal, you're talking about something that transcends language and boundaries. The answer to that for me is emotion, which transcends wide and far. When I'm consuming Korean, Malayalam, or German content, I'm not focusing on the language. I'm connecting with the basic story and emotion it conveys. I have been very fortunate early in my career to get roles that offer a vast variety of emotional depth to play with. When I'm playing a character, I get very involved in it.”
She further asserted how she always wants to go for different characters, and doesn’t want to be stuck to a specific type of film. “I challenge myself to see if I can do different kinds of films,” she quipped.
Alia recalled how many people including Abhishek Choubey were shocked when she signed up for ‘Udta Punjab’. However, she mentioned that if the audiences are offered a ‘buffet of emotions’, they connect to it.
Meanwhile, Alia recently walked the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in a saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukerji. She made her Met Gala debut in 2023 in an ensemble crafted by Prabal Gurung. She recently impressed everyone with her look at the Gucci Cruise show 2025 at the Tate Modern art gallery in London. The event was hosted by the Italian luxury brand's creative director Sabato De Sarno. Work wise, she will feature next in her home-production Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’, co-starring Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.