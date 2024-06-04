Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt On Her Transition From Bollywood To Being An International Name: It's Tough To Pinpoint What Worked

Alia Bhatt made her international debut with the Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’, starring Gal Gadot.

Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone is her international debut
info_icon

Alia Bhatt is not only one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, she is also an entrepreneur and fashion icon. Not to miss, she made her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’, starring Gal Gadot. 

Now in a recent interview with The Economic Times, the actress talked about what contributed most to her international appeal and recognition. Adding how it is tough to pinpoint what factors worked for her, Alia mentioned, “I've always believed that when you're talking about international appeal, you're talking about something that transcends language and boundaries. The answer to that for me is emotion, which transcends wide and far. When I'm consuming Korean, Malayalam, or German content, I'm not focusing on the language. I'm connecting with the basic story and emotion it conveys. I have been very fortunate early in my career to get roles that offer a vast variety of emotional depth to play with. When I'm playing a character, I get very involved in it.”

She further asserted how she always wants to go for different characters, and doesn’t want to be stuck to a specific type of film. “I challenge myself to see if I can do different kinds of films,” she quipped.

Alia recalled how many people including Abhishek Choubey were shocked when she signed up for ‘Udta Punjab’. However, she mentioned that if the audiences are offered a ‘buffet of emotions’, they connect to it.

Meanwhile, Alia recently walked the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in a saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukerji. She made her Met Gala debut in 2023 in an ensemble crafted by Prabal Gurung. She recently impressed everyone with her look at the Gucci Cruise show 2025 at the Tate Modern art gallery in London. The event was hosted by the Italian luxury brand's creative director Sabato De Sarno. Work wise, she will feature next in her home-production Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’, co-starring Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No ‘Modi Sarkar’ Or Ram Mandir, Modi’s Speech Revisits Development As INDIA Blocks NDA’s ‘400 Paar’ March
  2. Day In Pics: June 04, 2024
  3. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  4. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  5. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap On Actors' Rising Demands And Entourage Costs: It’s Not A Holiday
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Screening: Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Margarita Levieva Look Oh-So-Gorgeous – View Pics
  3. ‘Clipped’: Jacki Weaver, Ed O’Neill, Cleopatra Coleman And Others Attend Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  4. Sanjay Kapoor On Working With Late Rituraj Singh In ‘House Of Lies’: He Was Very Warm And Affectionate Towards Me
  5. ‘The Watchers’: Dakota Fanning Shines In Ishana Night Shyamalan And M. Night Shyamalan’s Horror Flick – View Pics
Sports News
  1. England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Live Scores: Covers Are Back On, Play To Start Shortly
  2. Mauricio Pochettino Insists Chelsea Players 'Deserve Great Credit' Despite Stamford Bridge Exit
  3. Ballon D'Or: Neymar Backs Fellow Brazilian Vinicius Junior To Pick Up The Coveted Award
  4. Nepal Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NEP Lose Wickets To NED At Grand Prairie Stadium In Dallas
  5. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Becomes The New Men's World Number One After Novak Djokovic Withdraws From French Open
World News
  1. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  2. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  3. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  4. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
  5. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: No Party Reaches Majority, Modi Declares Victory For NDA