Alia Bhatt On Her Transition From Bollywood To Being An International Name: It's Tough To Pinpoint What Worked

Now in a recent interview with The Economic Times, the actress talked about what contributed most to her international appeal and recognition. Adding how it is tough to pinpoint what factors worked for her, Alia mentioned, “I've always believed that when you're talking about international appeal, you're talking about something that transcends language and boundaries. The answer to that for me is emotion, which transcends wide and far. When I'm consuming Korean, Malayalam, or German content, I'm not focusing on the language. I'm connecting with the basic story and emotion it conveys. I have been very fortunate early in my career to get roles that offer a vast variety of emotional depth to play with. When I'm playing a character, I get very involved in it.”