The source said, “Anil Kapoor has joined the YRF Spy Universe. He will be playing the part of RAW Chief in the most celebrated Spy Universe, taking the place of Girish Karnad, who has managed to make a cult name for himself with his work in the ‘Tiger’ Franchise. Anil Kapoor is expected to make his first appearance in the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh film directed by Shiv Rawail. However, we don’t rule out the possibility of a cameo in ‘War 2’ as well. It’s a long-term deal that he has signed with YRF and watch out for his appearance in almost all spy films of the universe.”