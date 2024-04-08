Anil Kapoor was recently seen in ‘Fighter’ where he shared the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. While the actor is still reeling under the success of this aerial action flick, he has signed a multi-film deal with Yash Raj Films, if reports are to be believed. A recent report reveals that the actor has been roped in by YRF for multiple spy films and his next film will be with Alia Bhatt.
As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Anil Kapoor has joined the YRF Spy Universe. The actor will be playing the role of a RAW Chief in an upcoming franchise. For his first film, he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. The report mentioned that this untitled project will be helmed by Shiv Rawail. The report quoted a source who hinted at Kapoor making a cameo in ‘War 2’ as well.
The source said, “Anil Kapoor has joined the YRF Spy Universe. He will be playing the part of RAW Chief in the most celebrated Spy Universe, taking the place of Girish Karnad, who has managed to make a cult name for himself with his work in the ‘Tiger’ Franchise. Anil Kapoor is expected to make his first appearance in the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh film directed by Shiv Rawail. However, we don’t rule out the possibility of a cameo in ‘War 2’ as well. It’s a long-term deal that he has signed with YRF and watch out for his appearance in almost all spy films of the universe.”
Earlier in March, it was reported that Bhatt will be seen in a standalone YRF Spy Universe film. The details of this project have been kept under wraps. This will be the sixth film in the Spy Universe series. To date, YRF has released five films as a part of their spy universe – ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Tiger 3’, ‘Pathaan’, and ‘War.’