In 2019, Kangana Ranaut mocked Alia Bhatt for her performance in 'Gully Boy. She called her a 'mediocre' actor. Randeep Hooda, who starred with Alia Bhatt in 'Highway' (2014), stood up for his co-star back then. In a recent interview, Randeep opened up on why he defended Alia.
While talking about why he stood up for Alia, Randeep told Siddharth Kannan in Hindi, “While making Highway, I developed a spiritual bond with Alia. I don’t know if it’s the same for her. That’s up to her. I can only speak for myself. I have seen that she has always tried to do new things. I stood up for Alia genuinely because she was unfairly targeted (by Kangana Ranaut).”
Advertisement
He added, “To target your fellow actors or your colleagues or your fraternity over things that you feel you did not get, even though I think you did get a lot from this industry, it’s just unbecoming. I felt that I should do it (defend Alia) and I did it. I did not think about it so deeply. I think she (Alia) tries every time''.
For those unaware, back in 2019, Bollywood Life ran a poll on social media asking fans to vote for the best performance by a female actor in 2019. Kangana won the poll with 37 % votes for her performance in 'Manikarnika' while Alia got 33 % votes for 'Gully Boy'.
Advertisement
Later, when the publication asked Kangana about it, she said, “I am embarrassed... what is there to beat in her Gully Boy performance... same snappy muh phat (outspoken) girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”
Responding to the remark of the 'Queen' actress, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress told Bollywood Hungama, ''I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way, she must have a reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”
Defending Alia, Randeep Hooda wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Dearest Alia, I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself.” Alia replied, “Randy (smiling face with open arms emojis)."
On the work front, Randeep's recent release was 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' while Alia was last seen in 'Heart of Stone'. She will be next seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Reportedly, she has also joined Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Kangana, on the other hand, has 'Emergency' which is releasing in June this year. She has recently joined politics and will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.