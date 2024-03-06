Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. She has delivered several blockbusters since her debut. Since long, there were reports that Alia would be seen in a standalone spy film. Now, it has been confirmed by YRF's CEO that Alia Bhatt is part of the YRF spy universe. For the unversed, YRF spy universe includes films such as 'Tiger', War and 'Pathaan'. Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani confirmed the news during the FICCI Frames event held on March 5 when he was asked to share details about the upcoming plans of spy universe.
Akshaye Widhani said, “I’ll share the worst-kept secret in the industry, which is, Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film, and the schedule starts later this year. But talking about this spy universe, we are just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio.”
He added, “I think the YRF Spy Universe is a financial and cultural juggernaut. And as one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there's a lot of stuff that's going to come on the spy universe. We're going to see more and more films getting made under it. But we will talk about it at a more opportune time. For now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film.”
Talking abot the YRF Spy Universe, it started with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ in 2012 and then ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in 2017, followed by ‘War’ in 2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. In 2023, came Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’ and then ‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Next, ‘War 2’ is in the pipeline starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji.
Coming back to Alia Bhatt, she will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra' with Vedang Raina. She also has an yet-to-be-titled film with Sharvari Wagh. They are said to be playing super-agents in the action entertainer.