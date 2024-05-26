Art & Entertainment

Durgesh Kumar Opens Up On How He Borrowed Mannerisms Of Someone He Knows For 'Panchayat’

Actor Durgesh Kumar, who is set to reprise his role as Banrakas in the upcoming third season of the drama streaming series 'Panchayat', shared how he approaches his character in the show.

Durgesh Kumar in Panchayat
Durgesh Kumar in 'Panchayat' Photo: Instagram


Banrakas has become one of the most memorable characters in the Indian streaming space due to his cunning ways and his resistance to the characters of Pradhan-pati (played by Raghubir Yadav) and Abhishek (played by Jitendra Kumar). Discussing his preparation for the role, Durgesh told IANS: "Chandan Kumar has written such an amazing script for 'Panchayat' that an actor rarely has to go beyond the source material. Script ko aap 200 baar paddh lijiye, apko character ka sara sur samajh aa jata hai (If you read the script 200 times, you will understand every nuance of the character)."

People often talk about method acting, when asked if he has taken a similar route for his character, the actor said that he drew inspiration for his character in ‘Panchayat’ from someone he knows personally. "There’s a person named Balakan Chaudhary in my village, he is a Banrakas in the true sense. I borrowed some of his mannerisms and fused them with what was given in the script in terms of the pitching of the character, and I made Banrakas in the show with flesh and blood," he said.

Created by The Viral Fever, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, and written by Chandan Kumar, 'Panchayat 3' is set to stream on May 28 on Amazon Prime Video.

